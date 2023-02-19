By Seyi Sokoya

The Archbishop of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Osun North, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Abiodun Olaoye, has said the current challenges Nigerians are facing will be a thing of the past, urging all Nigerians not to lose hope and be prayerful in all circumstances.

He advised Christians not to relent in their prayers for God to save the nation from the oppressive forces, just as he lamented over the difficulties Nigerians are going through to access money.

Olaoye stated this at the 41st Ibadan Provincial Council Meeting held at the Cathedral of St. Paul, Gbongan, Osun State, last Wednesday, adding that “Nigerians should endure as the present challenges will pass over. The current policies of the leadership of the country are not helping the poor masses.”

The two-day meeting, with the theme, “Contending for the Christian Faith: Standing for the Truth,” had in attendance bishops, delegates from the 17 dioceses of Ibadan Province.

He also urged Nigerians to be sensitive in making their decisions at the forthcoming elections, stressing that the mistake that was made in the previous elections should not be repeated.

“We need to allow God to intervene. He should take control because he knows the best. Let Him come in whatever way He wants to come in for the development and progress of the country,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the host bishop, Bishop of Oke-Osun Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Olugwagbemiro Fabuluje, cautioned over the current scarcity of fuel and naira notes.

