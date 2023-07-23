The Public Complaints Commission, a federal government agency, has cut-down the amount of workdays for its workers owing to the recent hike in the price of petrol.

The agency announced this work change through a memo signed by the secretary to the commission, Hajiya Mamman, on July 18, 2023, titled ‘Adjustment of work schedule.’

According to the directive of the memo to all state commissioners, the work schedule should be restructured to accommodate the current economic situation of staff members.

The memo reads: “Due to the recent fuel increase which represents fifteen per cent (15%) increase from the amount we have been buying since the inception of this regime with its attendant (sic) consequences on everybody in Nigeria and our staff.

“I am directed to request you to work out a work plan and attendance structure that will enable staff to work painstakingly. The office should be divided into two (2) teams, for equitable interchange within the week with Mondays being general attendance for everyone.

“This is to ameliorate the hardship being faced by staff due to the fuel subsidy removal. This arrangement will last till the situation improves. Please, accept the Honourable Chief Commissioners esteemed regards.”

Recall as well that states like Edo, and Kwara states have all reduced work days to three days a week.

