Fuel/electricity price increase: FG, Labour to reconvene December 7

THE meeting between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour would be reconvened on Monday, 7 December to allow the government side do a wide-ranged consultation on the possibility of reversing the current pump price of fuel, as requested by the organized labour.

Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed this following the inconclusive meeting held last Thursday night between the Federal Government and Labour on the recent increases in the pump price of petrol and the electricity tariff.

Ngige said the last meeting agreed to let the government side consult with their principal and every relevant authority on the request of labour.

According to him, “the message from the organised labour is clear. They want a reversal of the pump price of PMS. The parties have agreed to let the government side consult their principal on that. We will consult the President, Minister of Petroleum, and the Economic Management Team.”

The Minister noted that though it was no longer the responsibility of the government to fix the pump price of PMS, as it had been deregulated, the matter still fell within the realm of the economy.

