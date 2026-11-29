The Federal University of Education (FUE), Kontagora, Niger State, has inaugurated 20 infrastructure projects, with its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Faruk Haruna, appealing to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to sustain its interventions to address the institution’s outstanding infrastructure needs.

Haruna, who described TETFund’s contributions as critical to the university’s development, said the commissioning of the projects would not have been possible without the agency’s support.

“We lack words to express appreciation to TETFund. Without TETFund, this commissioning wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.

The projects were commissioned in two phases, with four inaugurated on the first day and 16 on the second, coinciding with the university’s 36th–45th Combined NCE Convocation Ceremony, where more than 5,000 students graduated.

The facilities include the 300-capacity Nagwamatse Students’ Hostel, Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu II Registry Complex, Sa’idu Namaska Library Complex, Early Childhood Care and Primary Education Complex, 1,000-capacity ICT building, 500-capacity laboratory complex and 1,000-capacity lecture theatre.

Others are the Abubakar Sani Bello Home Economics Laboratory Complex, renovated Language Laboratory, Fish Hatchery, university clinic extension, 1,000-capacity multifunctional hall, Renewed Hope Experience Hall, 650-capacity lecture theatre for the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Entrepreneurship Centre Complex and renovated Career Centre, among other facilities.

The Vice-Chancellor said the projects would significantly improve the university’s teaching and learning environment, strengthen its academic capacity and position it to meet the standards expected of a federal institution.

He noted that the scale of infrastructure development had enabled the university to compete favourably with older institutions, particularly other universities upgraded from colleges of education.

“20 projects have been commissioned today. We started actually yesterday, we did four and today we did 16, giving a total of 20 projects.

“As it is now, we can be comparable to older universities, despite the fact that we are only one year old.

“With this number of facilities that we have commissioned today, truly we have grown into one of the leading universities, especially among the federal universities that have been upgraded from colleges of education,” he said.

Despite the new facilities, Haruna identified several outstanding infrastructure challenges requiring urgent attention, including the rehabilitation of the access road linking the General Mamman Kontagora Roundabout to the university.

He described the road’s condition as unsuitable for an institution of the university’s status and appealed for its rehabilitation to ease access to the campus.

He also called for the tarring and illumination of internal roads, the university boulevard and walkways, as well as the installation of solar-powered lighting in newly commissioned buildings to enhance security.

Haruna urged TETFund and other stakeholders to sustain their support for the institution, stressing that continued interventions would help address its remaining infrastructure gaps and consolidate the progress recorded so far.

The Vice-Chancellor, who regretted the absence of TETFund officials at the commissioning due to flight cancellations, said the university would produce a documentary showcasing the completed projects to demonstrate the impact of the agency’s interventions.

“But we intend to make a documentary of all the projects, especially as it affects TETFund, so that we can make a presentation to TETFund, so that they can see what and what facilities they have facilitated and that we have commissioned today,” he said.