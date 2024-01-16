The Federal University Dutse (FUD), in conjunction with the Youth and Civil Society Coalition for Development (YCSCD), commenced the training of 350 women on various skills to be self-sufficient in Jigawa State.

Speaking while flagging off the programme at the Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi Auditorium at Federal University Dutse, Governor Malam Umar Namadi expressed gratitude to the organisers and sponsors of the two-week entrepreneur training, which was described as a good effort that will complement the state government effort on youth and women empowerment.

The governor was represented by the executive secretary of the state directorate for empowerment, Dr Habu Ubale, who said that youth and women’s empowerment is one of the key aspects of his 12-point agenda designed for making people productive, self-reliant, promoting wealth creation, and building a strong and resilient economy to make Jigawa great.

“We have already renovated and equipped six major skill acquisition centres in the state, and many youth and women are already there receiving various skills training.

Therefore, we are ready to partner with any group or individual indicating interest in building our state economy.”.

In his speech, the chief host and the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Muhammad, also commended the YCSD for initiating the training in which the University agreed to partner.

“There is a popular saying that is also in tandem with our religious belief that ” If you train a woman, you train society, and if you leave women, you let society become grounded.”

The vice chancellor then called on the state government to key in with a start-up package that will enable the participants to have something to start their own business and become self-reliant, in line with the governor’s 12-point agenda.

Also commenting on the occasion, the chairman of Dutse local government, Hon. Bala Usman Chamo Sa’id, said training women and supporting them is key to the social security, economic security, peace, and progress of any society.

“This training is timely and is very commendable; we hope it will be sustained.”

In his speech, the National President of YCSD, Comrades Aminu Aminu Sa’id, said they organised the training to enhance women’s productivity and gender participation in national building.

He added that the participants will be given training in eight different entrepreneurial skills of their own choice.

