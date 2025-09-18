Metro

Fubara’s supporters take over Rivers streets in anticipation of gov’s arrival

Fubara's supporters

Tens of thousands of Rivers people, on Thursday morning, took to the streets of Port Harcourt, particularly around the Government House area, to await Governor Fubara’s return to the state.

The crowd, made up of individuals and groups wearing different uniforms, occupied the entire stretch of road from Isaac Boro Park down to the gate of the Government House, singing and dancing while waiting for the Governor’s arrival.

The mammoth gathering caused a serious traffic jam along that axis of the road leading to the Port Harcourt/Aba Expressway, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

This also compelled many passengers to trek long distances to escape the gridlock caused by the huge crowd.

As at the time of filing this report, the Governor had yet to arrive, while the crowd also showed no sign of dispersing.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, announced the lifting of the state of emergency imposed on Rivers State on March 18, 2025, following the escalation of the political crisis between Governor Fubara and the State House of Assembly.

