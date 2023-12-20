Nigeria’s pro-democracy group, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in the USA, has called on the people and residents of Rivers State to reject the President Ahmed Tinubu’s brokered eight-point accord between Governor Siminalayi Fabura and his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The group observed that the agreement was bent on enslaving Governor Fabura and the people of Rivers State, adding that this portends a bleak political and economic future for the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abakaliki, by the Publicity Secretary of NADECO USA, Comrade David Adenakan, the group noted that it was regrettable that Tinubu and Wike were beating a drumbeat of crisis.

Adenakan, however, urged the people of Rivers State to stand united against the influence of Wike, Tinubu, and the APC, adding that the proposed agreement should be rejected, as Governor Fubara serves the People of Rivers State, not the interests of an individual.

The statement reads, “The crisis in Rivers State transcends tribal and ethnic divides. Chants of “Ha Izon, Izon keme Mi? Asawana, Ikwerre Anu Meka, Ekpeye Mikani O, etc” are misguided, as the issue is not about upland versus riverine or Ijaw versus Ikwerre.

“At its core, the conflict revolves around the people of Rivers State uniting against the perceived tyranny. This struggle is a battle between good and evil, democracy versus anti-democratic principles, and the pursuit of good governance against political machinations and godfatherism.

“The role of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in resolving this crisis is questionable. Instead of internal resolution, it is perplexing that individuals like Mr. Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are involved in inviting Fubara and Wike to Abuja. Governor Fubara’s willingness to engage with Mr. Tinubu and the APC raises concerns about his independence and the sincerity of the PDP’s internal conflict resolution efforts. Literally, it is as if Governor Fubara willingly presented his neck on the chopping board for Wike, Tinubu, and the APC to chop off.

“The people of Rivers State must stand united against the influence of Wike, Tinubu, and the APC. The proposed agreement should be rejected, as Governor Fubara serves the people of Rivers State, not the interests of Wike or Tinubu. The resistance against external manipulation and the preservation of the state’s autonomy are paramount.”

Continuing, the statement added that “NADECO USA urges all parties involved to prioritize the well-being of the people and the stability of the region.Truth be told, Mr. Wike, the immediate past executive governor of Rivers State wants to replicate what Mr. Bola Tinubu did in Lagos State since the return of democracy in 1999.”

Recall that an eight-point peace deal was brokered by President Bola Tinubu and other Rivers State stakeholders at a crucial meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday with resolutions that; impeachment moves against Fubara would be stopped, Speaker Martin Amaewhule, the leader of the G27 lawmakers who defected from the PDP, to the APC, would return as speaker while Mr. Edison Ehie will step down. All matters in Court would be withdrawn, and the governor will re-submit his N800.3 billion 2024 budget to the whole House after Ehie four-man House had last Thursday passed the budget less than 24 hours after receiving it from Governor Fubara.

