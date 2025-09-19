Fubara urges Rivers people to unite for common good

Returning Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has called on the people of Rivers to put aside their differences, work for the common good, and advance the interests of the state above all else.

Addressing the people in a state-wide broadcast after returning to the Government House on Friday, Governor Fubara stated that it was the duty of everyone to ensure that the “peace we have all embraced remains permanent in our dear Rivers State.”

He observed that the political crisis was now behind them and that peace and stability “have once again returned to Rivers State, though not without the hard lessons learnt from the emergency rule.”

Governor Fubara thanked all those who expressed genuine fears, frustrations, and uncertainty over the nature of the peace process, assuring them that their “concerns are valid and understood.”

He noted: “However, nothing has been irretrievably lost; there remains ample opportunity for necessary adjustments, continued reconciliation, and inclusiveness. We must all remember the saying… ‘the costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war.’”

Governor Fubara said: “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Rivers State, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr President for his fatherly disposition and decisive interventions in resolving the political crisis and for graciously restoring full democratic governance to our state.

“Personally, I will never take Mr President’s kindness for granted, and for that, I hereby reaffirm my utmost loyalty and eternal gratitude.

“To those who have expressed genuine fears, frustrations, and uncertainty over the nature of the peace process, I assure you that your concerns are valid and understood. However, nothing has been irretrievably lost; there remains ample opportunity for necessary adjustments, continued reconciliation, and inclusiveness. We must all remember the saying… ‘the costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war.’”

The Governor regretted that Rivers State was placed under a six-month emergency rule, declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 18 March 2025, following the intense political crisis in the state.

“It is without doubt that the last six months had been enormously challenging for our dear state under the emergency rule.

“As your Governor, I accepted to abide by the state of emergency declaration and chose to cooperate with Mr President and the National Assembly, guided by my conviction that no sacrifice was too great to secure peace, stability, and progress for Rivers State.

“This was why I also resisted the pressure to challenge the constitutionality of the declaration of a state of emergency, the suspension of democratic institutions, and all other actions that we endured during this difficult period.

“In the course of the six-month period, Mr President graciously brokered the peace process with all the parties successfully. Our Leader, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and I, as your Governor, have all accepted to bury the hatchet and embrace peace and reconciliation in the best interest of our dear Rivers State.”

On behalf of the Government and the good people of Rivers State, he extended heartfelt gratitude to President Tinubu for his fatherly disposition and decisive interventions in resolving the political crisis and for graciously restoring full democratic governance to the state.

“Personally, I will never take Mr President’s kindness for granted, and for that, I hereby reaffirm my utmost loyalty and eternal gratitude,” he said.

Fubara added, “Despite the turbulence, you are aware of the credible milestones our administration achieved in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other key sectors over the last two years.

“Our immediate responsibility is to return to the path of governance and development by completing the projects which we started, ensuring none of them is starved of funds or neglected, thereby reviving our economy, protecting lives and property, and improving the well-being of all Rivers people.

“I commit to working harmoniously with the Rivers State House of Assembly to recover lost grounds and accelerate the social and economic advancement of our dear state. I also renew my pledge to serve with the fear of God, humility, and a high sense of duty.

“I wish to sincerely thank you, the resilient people of Rivers State, for your patience, courage, and peaceful conduct during the six months of emergency rule.

“I also extend appreciation to all stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society groups, political actors, women’s groups, youths, concerned citizens at home and abroad, and well-wishers whose prayers and support sustained us through the challenging period.

“Above all, let us draw strength from our shared identity as Rivers people. Our diversity is our greatest asset, and our unity the strongest guarantee of our future. We must rise above bitterness and division and channel our energies into rebuilding trust, fostering inclusiveness, and securing a peaceful and prosperous state for all.

“I also thank our Leader, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, for committing to the prompt resolution of the political impasse in the state.

“I also wish to express my profound thanks to the President of the Senate, His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, His Excellency Dr Abbas Tajudeen; and the distinguished members of the National Assembly for the role they all played in the resolution of the matter.

“I thank the Honourable Speaker and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, respected elders, stakeholders, and all concerned citizens for working together to resolve our differences and ensure peace and harmony in our state.

“Finally, I call on all citizens of Rivers State, regardless of political, religious, or ethnic affiliation, to join hands in rebuilding our beloved state and securing a future of dignity and progress for everyone. In all, I give glory to the Almighty God.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE