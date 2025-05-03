Fubara strong supporter of Renewed Hope Initiative – Group

The Rivers State Office of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) has declared that the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is a strong supporter of the initiative, as it dissociates itself from the walkout staged by some Rivers women against Dr Theresa Ibas, wife of the Administrator of Rivers State.

The women, who were reported to have gathered at the EUI Event Centre in Port Harcourt for an RHI/SDG Empowerment Programme, staged a walkout when the wife of the state administrator mounted the rostrum to address them on behalf of the wife of the President, Mrs Remi Tinubu.

While deserting the venue of the programme, the women were seen in a viral video from the event chanting, “We want Fubara, we want Sim.”

However, reacting to the incident, the Office of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) issued a press statement insinuating that the women’s actions were instigated by Governor Fubara in an attempt to sabotage the programme.

In response, the Rivers State Office of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) issued a press statement on Saturday, regretting the attempts to drag the Governor’s name into the incident.

The statement, signed by Mrs Tonye Briggs Oniyide, State Coordinator, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Rivers State, and made available to Nigerian Tribune, described the statement from the Office of the FCT Minister as “political mischief” and an “unfortunate narrative”.

The statement read in part: “Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a strong supporter of the Renewed Hope Initiative and remains deeply committed to its vision and objectives.

“Despite being on vacation, the Governor ensured full support—logistical and otherwise—for the success of the recent empowerment programme organised under the esteemed leadership of the First Lady, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.”

RHI explained what happened: “The event was progressing successfully, with the women of Rivers State expressing overwhelming appreciation for the initiative, until a disruption occurred when Mrs Theresa Ibas, wife of the Rivers State Administrator, was making a speech. At that point, the women in attendance vocally opposed her participation, stating clearly that they did not recognise her as their First Lady and would prefer not to be addressed by her.”

To insinuate that Governor Fubara would sabotage a programme he actively supported and funded is not only illogical but patently false.

“Such claims by Mr Lere Olayinka are deeply misleading and appear to be a calculated attempt to politicise a well-meaning, non-partisan event.

“The Rivers State RHI Office finds it unfortunate that certain individuals, rather than appreciating the Governor’s consistent support for women-focused initiatives, would instead resort to propaganda for narrow political gain. Rivers women are known for their dignity and unity beyond political affiliations, and it is only when external political actors attempt to impose their will that tensions arise.

“The RHI/SDG Empowerment Programme in Rivers State was a resounding success. All stakeholders, including the women beneficiaries, were pleased with the organisation and outcome of the event. The only disruption occurred during the speech by the wife of the Rivers State Administrator—an issue which has nothing to do with the Governor or the RHI Office.

“We therefore urge the public to disregard the unsubstantiated statements made by Mr Olayinka. His comments are not only baseless but betray a lack of understanding of the values and dynamics of Rivers State.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE