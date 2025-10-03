Fubara sacks commissioners not screened by Amaewhula-led assembly

Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has sacked all commissioners and other public officers not screened by the Speaker Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly serving under his administration in line with the Supreme Court decision of February 28, 2025.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, said the sacking was with immediate effect.

The news of the firing of the commissioners came after an Independence Day cabinet session organized by the Governor.

At the cabinet session, which served as a valedictory session, Governor Fubara thanked members of his cabinet and the other political appointees for their services and contributions to the development of the state in the last two years.

According to the statement, “Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has thanked members of his cabinet for their services and contributions to the development of the State in the last two years,” the statement read.

“The governor highlighted the significance of Nigeria’s Independence, and called on all Nigerians to work together with Mr President to build a peaceful, secure and prosperous country and a brighter future for all.”

He also reiterated his commitment to serve the State with renewed vigour, while thanking all citizens for their support, and wished all Nigerians a happy Independence anniversary.

“Furthermore, the Governor has relieved all Commissioners and other public officers affected by the recent Supreme Court judgement of their appointments with immediate effect, ” the statement added.

The statement, however, did not mention the names of the commissioners or officials affected by the sack, but the majority of the commissioners appointed by Governor Fubara in the heat of his disagreement with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, were not screened by the then Amaewhule-led House of Assembly.

They were appointed after their predecessors, who, in a display of loyalty to Wike, who influenced their appointments they resigned en masse.

But following the Supreme Court judgment recognising the Amaewhule-led Assembly as the authentic one, the appointment of the commissioners who were screened by the Oko Jumbo faction of the Assembly was rendered a nullity.