Fubara pledges immediate rehabilitation of secretariat gutted by fire

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday visited the scene of the fire incident at the state secretariat complex, pledging to immediately rehabilitate the affected section.

A section of the complex, which serves as a crèche for babies of civil servants, was partly destroyed by fire on Monday evening.

Governor Fubara visited the site on Tuesday morning to personally assess the level of damage.

He was received at the secretariat complex by a crowd of jubilant civil servants, the Head of Service, and some Permanent Secretaries, including the newly sworn-in Mr Austin Ezekiel-Hart.

Speaking to journalists after the inspection, the Governor expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost, noting that the damage was restricted to a small section of the building.

He said, “I came here this morning to see for myself what happened yesterday. It’s really unfortunate, but we give God all the glory that no life was lost and the damage was only in one section.”

The Governor explained that the incident would serve as a wake-up call to fast-track the planned renovation and refurbishment of the secretariat complex, which has been under consideration by his administration.

“We’ve been talking about the renovation of our foremost secretariat. With this particular incident, there should be no further delay. Whatever is required by this government to commence that process, we will immediately swing into action,” he assured.

He commended the State Fire Service firefighters for their prompt response, noting that previous investments made by his administration in the three fire service stations proved invaluable in containing the situation.

“Before the emergency rule, we took our time to invest in the fire service. I wonder what would have happened if we didn’t have a formidable and functional fire service,” he remarked.

He also appreciated civil servants for their dedication, resilience, and continued support, reiterating his administration’s commitment to initiatives that will enhance their welfare and promote the well-being of all Rivers people.

“We’ll continue to do those things that will uplift Rivers people and make them happy,” the Governor added.

