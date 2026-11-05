Fubara not sidelined in Rivers political coalition — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed claims that Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been sidelined in the political alignments of the rainbow coalition.

Wike stated this on Thursday during his monthly media chat in Port Harcourt, monitored in Abuja, noting that the governor had been fully involved in the critical decision-making process.

He added that the governor had also publicly endorsed the coalition’s candidate for the Rivers governorship election.

“For somebody to come out and publicly unveil the governorship candidate, yet you are saying he is not involved?” the Minister queried.

Speaking on Fubara’s political future and whether he would be compensated with another political position, Wike emphasised that public political life was dynamic and that service to the public was not strictly tied to holding office continuously.

“Fubara is a young man whom God has blessed to be a governor. As far as you are alive, you have hope,” the Minister added.

Wike also assured residents and stakeholders that ongoing political activities in Rivers State and the FCT would not hamper his commitment to governance or slow the pace of infrastructure development in the nation’s capital.

The Minister demonstrated a comprehensive grasp of ongoing projects within the capital territory and emphasised that he was effectively monitoring them amid his political engagements.

“As I sit here, I can see all the projects in FCT. Many projects are almost completed. The ISEX (Inner Southern Expressway), where they are launching the bridge now, is almost completed.

“The Southern Parkway, which was flagged off by the National political leader of APC, is almost completed by this December. You go to the one by CCECC from Tungan Madaki to Zuba, it is almost completed.

“The road by Nile University is almost completed. The one done from Kubwa to Bwari by the SCC is also almost completed,” the Minister stated.

“So, while I’m doing my politics, my eyes are also on the projects. I don’t need to carry a camera, because I’m not the Minister of Works or the Governor of television to see. I’m doing the work, and the work is almost completed,” he added.