Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has commiserated with his Bayelsa State counterpart, Governor Douye Diri, over the boat accident that claimed lives in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The accident occurred on Friday, November 20, 2026, when a passenger boat conveying travellers from Ayama to Ukubie for a burial ceremony reportedly capsized at the river junction between Oweikorogha and Otuan communities.

In a condolence message to Diri, Fubara said he received the news of the incident with shock and sadness, describing it as particularly painful that the victims were travelling to attend a burial ceremony when they met their untimely death.

The governor, who expressed sympathy with the government and people of Bayelsa State, particularly the bereaved families and affected communities, said the people of Rivers shared in the grief of their neighbours.

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He noted that both states were bound by shared history, culture and brotherhood, adding that the pain of Bayelsa people was equally felt by the people of Rivers.

Fubara also commended the Bayelsa State Government, security agencies, local divers and emergency responders for their prompt response to the search, rescue and recovery efforts.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of survivors receiving medical attention and asked God to grant eternal rest to the deceased, comfort their families and give the state the strength to bear the loss.