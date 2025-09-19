Fubara arrives Port Harcourt, appreciates supporters

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara officially returned to duty on Friday morning as he arrived at Port Harcourt after a six-month suspension.

He was accompanied by his Deputy, Professor Mrs. Ngozi Odu, as well as his wife and Chief of Staff, Hon. Edison Ehie.

Governor Fubara arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa around 12:19 PM, where he was greeted by a large crowd of supporters who had waited for hours to welcome him back.

Addressing the thousands of Rivers residents at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Governor Fubara expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from the people.

He stated that their enthusiastic reception humbled him and reflected the love, confidence, and solidarity they had for his administration.

The Governor emphasised that the massive turnout of Rivers indigenes and residents to welcome him and his deputy served as a strong affirmation of the bond between his government and the people.

“I’m really humbled by what I saw at the airport.

“I want to say that it is not just a celebration or massive reception by the number of people who came out welcome us.

“It is an affirmation between this government and the people we that we are serving.

“I want to assure you that we will by the grace of God continue to do those things that made you people love us.”

He promised to address the people of the state later in a statewide broadcast by 6pm today (Friday).

Hundreds of Rivers youths, men and women, at early hours of 7am on Friday September 19, 2025 stormed the Airport to welcome the Governor two days after President Bola Tinubu lifted the suspension on him, his deputy, and members of the State Assembly following the expiration of the state of emergency he imposed on the state.

President Tinubu had on Wednesday announced the end of the six-month emergency rule in the State, restoring democratic structures in the state.

On Thursday, thousands of Rivers people stormed the Government House in Port Harcourt to welcome the Governor, but were left frustrated as he didn’t show up and was yet to resume work.

The mammoth crowd of supporters who shut down the airport in celebration were led by prominent stakeholders including Assembly members loyal to the Governor during the political crisis period.

Also at the airport to welcome the Governor were former Commissioners and immediate past local government Chairmen who were sack by the February Supreme Court judgment coming from the October 5th, 2024 council elections under Governor Fubara.

One of the supporters at the airport who gave his name simply as Bright told journalists that the moment reflected the deep bond between the Governor and his people, “Its a bond rooted in trust, humility, and service.”

He said, “Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s return signifies not just the continuation of governance, but also the triumph of democracy and the will of the Rivers people.”

It was observed that supporters of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, including the recently elected LG chairmen, were not sighted at the airport to welcome the Governor.

The absence of Wike’s supporters at the venue sparked suspicion regarding the genuineness of the peace deal between the FCT Minister and Governor Fubara.

