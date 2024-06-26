The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi chapter on Wednesday called on the federal government to honour its agreement with the union as it contained in the renegotiated draft 2009 agreement.

Chairman of the union, Comrade Paul Anyagh listed perennial issues in the agreement including; Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), University Transparency Accountability Solutions, Funding for the Revitalization of Public Universities, Proliferation of Universities, Payment of the withheld salaries and reinstatement of governing council members whose tenure has not elapsed.

Anyagh regretted that the government has refused to address the issue of EAA after it promised that it was going to be mainstreamed from the 2022 budget year.

Anyagh also stated that funding of public universities remains a mirage, saying no disbursement has been made to any university.

He added, “University lecturers in Nigeria are still the worst paid in Africa.

“This is also occasioned by the government’s refusal to sign the negotiated agreement which the Nimi Briggs committee reached with ASUU.”

The ASUU boss also berated the federal government for not creating an enabling law to prevent the proliferation of public universities without corresponding funding.

The union called on the federal government to stop what it described as elusive promises but to be bold enough to honour its agreement.

The members have defied morning rain to protest the non-implementation of the agreements with the union.

