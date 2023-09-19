FOLLOWING the high cost of staple foods across Nigeria, Feed the Future Nigeria Agriculture Policy Activity, in collaboration with Ebonyi State government, with support from United States Agency for International Development (USAID), International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and funding from Michigan State University, United States of America, has engaged key players in the food chain sector, with a view to setting the country on the path to food security and economic growth.

Participants at the workshop included professors and students from six tertiary institutions of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana,’ Federal College of Agriculture, Ishiagu and the Ebonyi State University.

Also in attendance were women in agriculture and ADP representatives from the 13 local governments in the state, several policy analysts from the Ebonyi State Ministry of Agriculture with Natural Resources in attendance.

The engagement, a digital training workshop tagged: ‘Hands-on approach to site specific nutrient management through digital mapping’, according to the organisers, is aimed at fostering efficiency in farming processes.

The lead facilitator, Oyinkan Tasie, a professor at Michigan State University, in his welcome presentation, reiterated the importance of the study, its outcomes and methodology of the workshop.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event which held in Abaliki, Ebonyi State, one of the facilitators, Emmanuel Jaji, noted that the crux of the training project was to discourage the blanket use of fertiliser across farmlands.

He said: “What this training will do is to give the participants the real information of the content in the soil and know what fertiliser and input to put in the soil for optimal result.”

Another facilitator, Dr Ndukwe Okpani said:”This efforts we are putting as a result of this training is to increase farm yield in Ebonyi State. We are doing it to support the state government and other individuals who engages in farming.”

USAID has funded Michigan State University (MSU) and IFPRI through the Feed the Future Initiative first, the Nigeria Agricultural Policy Project (NAPP) from 2015 to 2020 and now the Nigeria Agriculture Policy Activity (from 2021 to date) to, amongst others, strengthen national capacity to conduct policy relevant research and foster dialogues at the federal, state and local levels on issues relevant to agricultural policy in Nigeria broadly.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat





ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…