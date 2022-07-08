FTAN to hold 225th AGM July 21, release list of panelists

The Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) has concluded arrangement for its 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to hold in Abuja on July 21, 2022.

The non-elective AGM, with the theme ‘Tourism in Nigeria: The way forward,’ would be looking at the issues affecting the tourism industry and other allied business and how the public and private sector can collaborate to making the sector proactively beneficial to the stakeholders as well as driving the economy of Nigeria.

To perfectly capture the essence of the conference session of the AGM, FTAN has rallied topnotch public and private stakeholders to do justice to the theme, among who are the Director-General, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs Victoria Akai; Chief Executive Officer, Nexus 318, Hospitality Management and Investment Ltd, Dr Adedayo Adesugba; President, Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo; Senior Advisor, Red Clay, Dr Adun Okupe.

Others include Director, Domestic Tourism, Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs Patricia Narai; Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa; Director-General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation, Mr Folorunso Coker; Plateau State Commissioner for Tourism, Tamwakat Weli and Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, all representing the public sector stakeholders.

