FTAN president promises to redefine stakeholders, members’ engagement for better positioning in 2023

In a bid to strategically harmonise and project the tourism industry interest for better engagement among stakeholders in the public and private sector in the new year, the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) has promised to redefine its approach through seamless collaboration.

The president of the Federation, Mr Nkereuwem Onung, who disclosed this in his Christmas/New Year message to stakeholders, said right advocacy that would touch a broad spectrum of industry issues for a better understanding and engagement is the focus of FTAN for 2023.

Onung said, “We have all worked assiduously through our individual effort and support in 2022 to not only position the federation, but also proudly brought a new team spirit to the way things are done in FTAN.

“Going forward, we will continue to devise new ways that will engender mutual membership engagement, business collaborations that will promote unity among the diverse membership trend under the federation.

“In addition, we are going to consolidate on the TRIAC Mandate to statutorily draw a seamless engagement with the government and work out a win-win approach toward harmonising and achieving different sustainable tourism goals for a PPP bid.

“The year 2022 came with some friction that destabilised some good plans, but sincerely we have been able to weather the storm through our practical approach and genuine programmes and events accomplished across the six zones where FTAN have designated vice presidents and state coordinators.

“I must congratulate everyone in all our zones as well as members of all associations under FTAN for the understanding, support, solidarity and innovation during the challenges we faced and conquered in 2022.

“Together we are all champions of the Nigerian tourism industry because of our positive approaches throughout the year. No doubt, we have made a landmark achievements and we will continue to do more for members’ plights to be heard and be taken care of, as the government needs the private sector as much as the private sector needs the government to practically sustain the industry for the benefit of all and sundry.

“The federation will continue to reinvent new ways for membership engagement through right and timely planning to put the tourism industry on the right perspective for economic gains.”

“The industry needs a game-changing approach rather than focusing on unnecessarily pitfalls that will draw the federation backwards. We have more to be done and to be achieved. So we will rather invest our time and energy in things that will bring progress than things that will tear us apart.





“There is more to gain from speaking with one voice, as our mission and mandate is targeted at bringing a new dawn to the Nigerian tourism industry.

“We once more thank every association and members of associations under FTAN as well as every other stakeholder in the tourism industry and sub sector for their support.”

