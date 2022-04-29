FTAN launches TRIAC Mandate to reposition tourism in Nigeria

In its vision to grow domestic tourism market to position Nigeria as a leading business tourist destination in Africa, the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) has launched a TRIAC Mandate (Tourism Marketing, Research and Development, Insurance policy, Advocacy and Capacity Building) to strategically position the federation for a sustainable goal.

The National President of the federation, Mr Nkereuwem Onung who disclosed this to TravelPulse&MICE at the sideline of the 5th edition of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo held at the Abuja International Convention Centre, said it was time to give meaning to tourism in terms of practical innovation and creativity that would re-engage and give stakeholders the pride of place in the tourism business and its allied sector.

According to Onung “the TRIAC Mandate which involves a strategic tourism marketing through the public and Private sector partnership for the identification the needs, wants and satisfaction of the segments market in the planning and designing of local, regional, national and international tourism products.

“Nigeria is a dynamic entity with diverse opportunities and market segments and to actually give the best to the consumers of our rich and robust potentialities there is serious need for a comprehensive marketing model to basically meet the demands of the various target markets.

He also saw the R&D (Research and Development) as a major factor in determining the pace and workability of the mandate, according to Onung “ R&D will help in measuring and assessing information for decision making, understanding the characteristics, preferences, attitudes and opinions of tourists and visitors.”

On making the industry safe for both the sellers and buyers of tourism products and services irrespective of the demography of stakeholders and market segments, FTAN boss believed that Insurance is an unavoidable component of tourism advisory and plan as it is a way of providing travel safety and guarantees of compensation.





Also going by the turnout of the COVID-19 new normal and the dynamic nature of catching up with trend of global tourism in order to get appreciable relevance and PPP engagement, Onumg explained that sustaining a straight cut advocacy to put the federation on the right part, “FTAN with embark on lobbying government and other stakeholders in order to gain support or against policies and make recommendations.

We are also seriously looking into capacity building as a major yardstick in changing attitudes and behaviours through imparting knowledge and developing skills of persons in the industry.

“On this ground, we have had talk with different industry-based stakeholders on collaborations on making the capacity building bid a worthwhile effort to position the federation.” Onung added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…FTAN launches TRIAC FTAN launches TRIAC

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…FTAN launches TRIAC FTAN launches TRIAC