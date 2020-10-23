FTAN, HOFA, ITPN, HATMAN rally support for NIHOTOUR DG

In a bid to collectively give the new Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa’s mission to turn around the tourism and hospitality institute, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has indicated its unalloyed interest to support the manpower capacity building dream of the institute.

National President of FTAN, Alhaji Rabo Kareem, who pledged the support during a courtesy visit on Alhaji Kangiwa in his office, Abuja Wednesday, along with some key officials of the association said they took the decision to give the new Director-General of NIHOTOUR the maximum support for his passion towards the growth and development of the industry.

He said as a key player in the nation’s tourism industry at various times and levels both in the past and present, Kangiwa was the right choice for the appointment, noting that he had no doubt in his ability to deliver on the core mandate of NIHOTOUR.

In his remarks, the National President of the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigerian (ITPN), Chief Abiodun Odusanwo reiterated the importance of training and retraining in moving the Nigeria tourism industry to greater heights, the responsibility which he said lay solely on NIHOTOUR as the nation’s apex tourism and hospitality industry.

He urged the new NIHOTOUR Chief Executive Officer to ensure high quality training of personnel that conforms to international standards so as to achieve better service delivery in the industry in line with global best practice.

The President of the Hotel Owners Forum of Abuja (HOFA), Chief Ezeude promised to mobilise members of his forum to imbibe the culture of training of personnel in the Abuja hotel industry as doing so will mean improved and better service delivery of the hospitality sector.

Others who spoke at the occasion include the President of the Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria HATMAN, Mr. Samson Aturu and the Vice President of FTAN, South West Zone, Chief Ayo Olumuko who all extol the virtues of Kangiwa as a trusted and avid tourism professional who will make the industry stakeholders proud by putting in his very best to actualise the core mandate of the Institute for the greater and general good of the industry in particular, and the country at large.

In his response, Kangiwa expressed his delight with the visit, promising not to let them down in ensuring that the trust reposed in him for the appointment was a rightfully placed decision.

He noted that training and professional enhancement and competence are key to the success of a vibrant tourism industry, adding that NIHOTOUR under his watch is poised to ensure quality training for all cadres of professionals in the hospitality and travel-tourism industry and urged stakeholders particularly in the organised private sector to patronize courses and programs offered by the Institute for training and upgrade of professional practice and competence of their staff.

