FTAN boss commends NANTA’s effort on eminent people awards

The National President of Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr Nkereuwem Onung, has described the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) as one of the major threshold on which tourism in Nigeria is built.

Onung disclosed during the 2021 edition of the NANTA Eminent Awards conferred on some national patriots who have made landmark efforts in their different national assignment as well as contributing immensely to the development and promotion of tourism and travel in Nigeria.

According to the FTAN president “the news crop of executive of NANTA has not only innovatively reposition the association but has created platform to continue to remain relevant in the travel and tourism industry through deliberate effort to upscale the business model of its members across the country.

“I must say that this edition of NANTA Eminent Awards is also a way, to not only encourage the commitment of the public and private sector in put more effort in the development of tourism, but also to create a sustainable future for the industry.”

Onung, however congratulated NANTA in his new proactive posture and as one of the biggest association in the federation for its consistent progress over the years.

