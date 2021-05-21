FTAN Acting President, Onung visits Father of Tourism in Nigeria

The Acting President of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr Nkereuwem Onung has taken a new stance to not only strengthen the federation but also to give the members a sense of belonging as long standing pillars of the body.

This was the motive behind the recent visits to the Father of Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree alongside other notable members and stakeholders in the tourism industry in Nigeria.

The Father of Tourism in Nigeria, Chief Amachree was excited to receive the delegation led by the Acting President of FTAN, Mr Onung at his hotel and musuem in Port Harcourt.

Among the entourage were Gani Tarzan Balogun, the President of the Boat Operators Association (ATBOWATAN), John Likita Best of ATPN; Ikechi Uko of Akwaaba African Travel Market and Steve Isokariri, former BOT Chairman of NANTA.

In his remarks, Onung thanked Chief Amachree for hosting the delegation, saying that his effort in the tourism industry in Nigeria is enormous being the Founder of ATPN, a former board member of FTAN and leader of CEPTAC. All these are evidence of your contribution to not only the industry but also building capacity for the tourism sector in Nigeria. We are here to check on you as a formidable tourism icon and we are happy you are in good state of mind and health.”

Onung also used the opportunity to discuss the plans to hold a memorial for the late President of FTAN, Alhaji Rabo Saleh, slated for May 28.

Chief Amachree who had with him members of CEPTAC, Professors Bell Gam and Okoroafor thanked the team for the visit.

He told the group that he specifically requested the presence of Ikechi, Tarzan and John Best because he has known them for over 20 years, adding that he has watched them grow and is proud of their achievements.

He described the death of the president of FTAN as a sad news but promised that it should not demoralise the members calling on them to be courageous and seek to honour the Memory of the President by Sustaining and Strengthening the Association. He thanked them for recognising his Contribution to Tourism.

He recalled that Late Alhaji Saleh presented him the plaque as the Father of Tourism in Nigeria, adding that he is a good man.

Chief Amachree, however took them on a tour of the Zoo and the Brooklyn Museum whle he treated them to the hospitality delight Brooklyn Hotel.

While thanking Chief Amachree for his support and encouragement over the years, Gani Tarzan Balogun reminded the father of tourism in Nigeria that he was the person that brought him into tourism during the formative years of ATPN.

