Frustration killed my acting dream — Ademola Moreklue

Ademola Titilopemi Ajibola is popularly known as ATA or Ademola Maya Awards. He is the convener of the popular MoreKlue All Youths African Awards (MAYAA). He spoke to ROTIMI IGE about his journey so far and plans for the future.

Many still see entertainment as an ‘unserious’ business. What do you have to say to such people?

They are the unserious ones. The global entertainment industry rakes in billions of dollars annually. Entertainers are paid huge sums to sign endorsement and promotional deals. The industry gives opportunities to public relations professionals, stylists, photographers, event centres, event planners, bloggers, bankers, hotels, tourism, real estate practitioners and many more. In my summation, the entertainment industry can stand side by side with oil and gas, agriculture, banking and other sectors. People just always think entertainment is easy to do. Just look at the Instagram comedians. Do you know how much work they put into creating just one-minute content and yet it comes out so clean, funny and gets us all entertained? Anyone who thinks such of anybody in the entertainment business is the one who is unserious.

You are popularly known as a stakeholder in the awards business. Please share your MoreKlue All Youths African Awards (MAYAA) journey?

Originally, MAYA Awards came into being in 2010 but never was really executed the way it is now, until 2014. I realised, while in university, that it was imperative for us, as a people, to celebrate ourselves while we are alive. And that I’ve always preached and practised. I celebrate people during their birthdays than their deaths. Today, we have had winners and nominees from about 12 countries and we are still spreading our reach. We intend to cover Africa in due course, by God’s grace. The MAYA concept is easy. We want to celebrate people for their creativity, visibility and credibility, always.

Have you achieved the objectives for which you set up the awards?

The objectives are very simple and clear; we are out to celebrate hardwork and motivate young people and rising stars. The CVC scope is what differentiates us from other award brands we have in Nigeria.

Nigerians have little trust in awards organisers because many have been accused of giving awards to the highest bidders. What makes yours different?

I have heard this many times and I’ve over-explained it to those who care to listen. I have personally been accused of doing so by some people who lost ‘expected awards’. Most times, people expect their nominees to be the eventual winners. But rather than vote, they sit down somewhere and expect magic. If one doesn’t vote, how would one’s candidate win? This scope extends to politics and all. We want a person as president or governor but we won’t even get a PVC but be on social media making noise about. It’s not magical. Put in efforts to ensure your candidate wins so at the end, if he or she doesn’t, you can hold us responsible for misdoings. Some will even say they voted and yet will never even visit the voting portal.

What do you guys do at the MoreKlue company?

We operate and run as a 360-degree firm that would cater for media-related assignments and produce topnotch events. When I started out in 2010, we operated with the regular concept but as we grew, we had to have a corporate outlook which birthed the company. Today we do branding, events, fashion, media production and marketing and we’ve also spread into construction, agro-allied and manufacturing services.

What stirred your interest in the entertainment business?

I always wanted to be an established Nollywood writer and actor but frustration killed the acting part of me in 2006 while I pursued writing vigorously. I basically evolved from being a journalist to an event planner, awards organiser, movie producer and all that I am now. I’m releasing my first book in celebration of my birthday this month so it’s safe to call me a published author.

As a child what were your dreams and aspirations?

I wanted to be a banker or be in the corporate world. I have a degree in Economics, but here we are now. We thank God.

For almost a decade you have been running your awards, what’s been the challenges, experiences, testimonies and more?

The challenges are enormous and quite tasking. We have won, we have failed. I’ve crashed, I’ve risen. So many friends have become enemies, while many enemies have become friends. While some people think some people win my awards because they are friends, some will think some people won because they paid.

Tell us about your proposed political project? If in power what would you do differently?

Well, the political agenda is to make life better. I personally don’t buy the idea of complaining all the time about bad governance. We need to come forward with our ideas and strengths to make a better society. For me, I’m done complaining and want to start acting. I’ve decided to run in 2023 for a legislative office and I hope and pray and I’m working towards it to liberate our people. The A.T.A movement is the vehicle we are using to bring our dreams to reality. As for the youth, get your PVC and let’s chase these old men out of these offices. These old pegs can’t work effectively in square holes. The world has evolved and we should evolve too if we really want to move ahead as a country and a people.

Shed a light on your new undertakings?

I’ve just launched a fashion house , TT CURTZ where we make men look like kings. My native attires are made by my company. We have KOKOKA FOOTIES, a footwear label and also PLAYHAUZ STUDIOS, an online tv house. I produce movies and I also consult on PR and EVENT services for people and brands.

What’s your ideology towards life and how do you relax?

My ideology is simple. I want to make life better than I met it and treat people rightly. I mess up and have my flaws too, but I want to keep my people as my people always. I don’t think life is to be held or handled seriously as we won’t make it out alive. I live in every moment by taking lots of pictures and making lots of videos that when I’m no longer here, people will smile at the remembrance of me. I love to explore with my phones and stay home with my family. I also enjoy meeting new people. I play board games and video games as well.

