Fruits, vegetables solution to obesity ― Don

An associate professor of human nutrition at the University of Ibadan, Folake Samuel has said a good intake of fruits and vegetables will prevent people from getting obese.

She added that the consumption of 400 grams of fruits and vegetables will also prevent people from having a deficiency of micronutrients that the body needs.

Samuel disclosed this during the dissemination of the findings of a project on fruits and vegetable intake in Vietnam and Nigeria, at the University of Ibadan.

Speaking further, Samuel, who is also the local principal investigator for the project, said good intake of fruits and vegetables will also help address both undernutrition and overnutrition.

Pointing to research showing that Nigerians were not consuming enough fruits and vegetables, she said a combination of fruits and vegetables in small units, especially in their season, were affordable.

Samuel said: “We have malnutrition where people have deficiencies and overnutrition where people are eating too much. Fruits and vegetables are one of the most important intersections that can address both undernutrition and overnutrition, at the same time.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“A good intake of fruit and vegetables will prevent people from getting overweight and obese, and, at the same time, prevent you from having deficiency of micronutrients that are needed in the body.”





One of the researchers on the project, Godwin Bamsa bemoaned that Nigerians were not eating enough fruits and vegetables despite its numerous advantages.

While he noted that the project showed the commitment of Nigerians to consuming more fruits and vegetables, Bamsa called on the government to change policies to improve acceptability, affordability and awareness of the imperatives of increased fruits and vegetables consumption.

Also speaking, Director-General, Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA), Dr Debo Akande, said the state government was aware of the fact that fewer people consume fruits and vegetables and are keen to upscale findings that will improve the consumption of fruits and vegetables.