FRSC warns personnel against bribery, unethical practices

Patrol teams of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Bauchi Zonal Command, comprising Bauchi, Borno, and Yobe States, have been warned against unprofessional and unethical behavior while carrying out their duties.

The patrol officers were also advised to make every effort to shun bribery, corruption, and any other acts that could bring disrepute to the Corps.

The warning was issued by Assistant Corps Marshal Yakubu Mohammad, the new Zonal Commanding Officer of FRSC Zone RS12HQ, in charge of Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno States, during a press briefing to announce his official resumption of duty.

According to him, measures have been put in place to apprehend and sanction any FRSC personnel who compromise their duties. He added that both those who offer bribes and those who accept them would be prosecuted in accordance with existing laws.

Yakubu Mohammad also called on all road users—especially in Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno States—to always cooperate with FRSC personnel on duty, emphasizing the need to prioritize safety and strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations, particularly as the rainy season approaches.

The Zonal Commanding Officer urged all officers and personnel under his command to remain dedicated to their duties, stating that under the leadership of Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed, the FRSC is implementing a policy of consultation, as well as a system of rewards and sanctions for compliance and non-compliance.

He said, “I want to urge motorists in these three states to be safety-conscious by avoiding overloading, speeding, and dangerous driving behaviors, and to refrain from using rickety vehicles.”

“I also want to assure the public that the FRSC is always prepared to respond promptly to rescue operations and will work collaboratively with all stakeholders and sister security agencies to promote a safe road culture in the three states,” he added.

The FRSC Zonal Boss reiterated his commitment to public education, the rescue of road traffic victims, and the strict enforcement of traffic regulations in line with the initiatives of the Corps Marshal.

He also advised drivers to install and use the FRSC App to stay informed about Corps activities and to help regulate their speed.

Additionally, he encouraged drivers to regularly check their eyesight and blood pressure, noting that both could negatively impact their driving abilities.

Yakubu Mohammad took over from Assistant Corps Marshal Joel Dagwa, who has been redeployed to the FRSC National Headquarters in Abuja as ACM, Administration.

Prior to his appointment and deployment to Bauchi as the Zonal Commanding Officer for the three states, ACM Yakubu Mohammad served as the Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Administration at the FRSC National Headquarters in Abuja.

