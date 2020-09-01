FRSC warns motorists against hiding vehicle number plates

THE Zonal Commanding Officer for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Zone 4, Jos Dr Kayode Olagunju, Assistant Corps Marshal, has warned motorists to desist from the illegal act of covering their number plates.

He observed that this act was common among the political class and senior government officials in the zone, comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States.

This iconduct according to him, has both safety and security implication, adding that Sections 10 (4)(h) and 10(4)(s) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 make it mandatory for vehicle identification mark (Number Plates) to be conspicuously displayed on the vehicle.

Also, the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2012 in sections 36 and 39 make it an offence not to properly display Vehicle Identification Number on any vehicle plying Nigerian roads.

The Zonal Commander stated that such vehicle would be impounded while the drivers/owners would be arrested and prosecuted in line with the extant laws.

Speaking in Abuja, he called on motorists to ensure they properly register their vehicles with the appropriate authorities and also display their Vehicle Identification Plate to avoid any form of embarrassment.

He also advised the motoring public that proper registration of vehicle was of great benefits to the owner of a vehicle, especially in the areas of safety and security.

Olagunju further disclosed that in the event of vehicle theft, the National Vehicle Identification database which has records of all registered vehicles in Nigeria provides detailed information for identification and possible recovery.

He said the database was also accessible to other security agencies working in synergy with the FRSC.

He has accordingly, directed all the Commands of the FRSC in the zone to strictly enforce the laws by impounding all vehicles that carry illegal number plates and those having the plates hidden.

He added that operators of such vehicles are to be arraigned before the mobile or regular courts where they stand the risks of fines payment of N3,000 and or two to six months’ imprisonment.

He noted that many of the violators were also in the habit of driving dangerously hiding under the illusion that they could not be tracked as the vehicle plates are covered.

