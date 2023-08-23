The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo Sector Command has said that about 6,138 driver’s licences were yet to be collected in the state.

The sector Commander, Joshua Adekanye, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Adekanye said that the sector strongly condemned using temporary driver’s licences after the stipulated time.

He decried the poor turnout in the collection of processed driver’s licences, even as the corps has made the collection process simple and seamless across its centres in the state.

“So far, we have up to 6,138 unclaimed licences in our various collection centres in the state.

“I will like to use this opportunity to talk to the general public who have processed their driver`s licence to go and collect them.

“It is wrong for drivers to continue to use temporary driver’s licences to operate on Nigeria roads.

“We have also made the collection process simple so that a driver can collect the processed licence within five minutes at the centre, “he said.

Adekanye said that the corps had commenced a special rickety vehicles hunt patrol to get unfit vehicles off Nigerian roads.

He noted that when some of the rickety vehicles break down at delicate portions of the road at times, it could lead to road traffic accidents.

“We want to use this opportunity to announce to the public again to avoid using such vehicles on the road else they may be arrested and prosecuted accordingly, “he said.





The sector commander assured the residents of the continuous comportment and civility of FRSC officers to the public while on the roads.

“We have been providing regular training and lectures for the officers to inform them of what the public expects from them while on the road.

“We engage them almost every morning during parades before they go for routine patrol on the road. This is in addition to our Mondays special briefing and lectures,” he said.

(NAN)

