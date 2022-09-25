FRSC reintroduces use of electronic tablets during patrol

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has re-introduced the use of electronic tablets during patrol.

This was made known by ACC Oushola Alade, ACC OPS, Kogi State Sector Command in a paper presentation titled “Electronic Tablet As Effective Device for Operational Enforcement in RS8.3 Kogi.

He noted that the world is a global village and with the help of electronics and computers things are changing every day.

According to him, the use of computers and network ease office work. reduces paperwork and enhances the storage of information.

“The Corps re-introduce the use of the electronic tablets in our patrol activities to enhance our performance operationally. To this end, we are expected to take advantage of the device in our operational enforcement

“E-Tablet is a light weighted, portable, touch screen computer device that usually operates on a mobile OS (Operating System).

“The idea of tablet computing is generally credited to Allen Tray of Xerox, who sketched out the idea in 1971,” he explained.

He said that E-Tablet can browse the internet, connect to social media networking, record videos, snap pictures, store information, print documents and retrieve information

He said patrol operatives will find it easy and timely to collect data for analysis, report real-time information and make a quick decision as it will improve data management, payment can be made, RRR can be generated and pictorial and video evidence

Mr Alade stressed that despite the good advantage, it also has challenges.

He said it is fragile, poor internet connection, lack of technical know-how, failure of staff to adapt to technological change, irregularities of power supply to charge the e-tablet and also printing paper may not be available.

“It is believed that having gone through this lecture, the operatives of RS8.3 Kogi will grab the advantages of E-tablet to enhance the enforcement in the Command. Handle the E-Tablet with care and protect it from being damaged,” he added.

