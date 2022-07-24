FRSC partners Cocoa firm on safety of highways, lives in Ondo

As part of its strategic collaboration and partnership drive, a Cocoa exporting firm, Gbemtan Investment Limited, Akure, Ondo State, at the weekend collaborated with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to sensitise the staff of the company on the proper use of roads.

Speaking during the one-day sensitisation programme, the State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, said the essence of the programme was to entrench the culture of road safety consciousness in the company’s drivers and to sensitise the firm’s staff including drivers on different areas bordering on road usage and safety

SonAllah, represented by the Head of Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme (RTSSS), Mr Busuyi Komolafe, said the sensitisation training tagged “2022 Safety Managers and Drivers Certification” was a yearly activity carried out by the FRSC to the registered fleet operators.

He explained that Gbemtan was one of 71 registered fleet operators in the state, saying about 25 drivers and managers of the company were sensitised on different areas bordering on road usage and safety.

According to him, three major factors responsible for road crashes include; human, environmental and mechanical factors, saying the human factor carried 90 per cent.

He said three variables in the traffic environment, which include the driver, the vehicle and the road, the driver is the most important element who takes every decision and responsibility regarding the proper use of the road.

He disclosed that findings from the FRSC showed that the rate of road traffic crashes on Nigerian highways is very alarming and on the high side due to failure to obey traffic rules and laws.

He extensively educates the drivers on the need for routine checks of vehicles, moderate speed, valid driver’s licence and attitudinal change for defensive or anticipatory driving to avoid accidents.

He said “Out of 100 per cent of road crashes, the human factor takes 90 per cent and out of 90 per cent drivers contribute to 80 per cent of causes of road traffic through failure to obey rules and regulations of the road, over speeding, drinking while driving among others.

“We now discovered that if we can train them (drivers) and they have FRSC mission and vision with them and key into corps system the road will be safe for everybody,

“What we are trying to preach now is for drivers to avoid over-speeding, get your valid driver’s licence, don’t overload vehicles, ensure that your tyres are in good condition.

“We also discourage night trips because of the condition of our roads and insecurity in the country,” he said

The Sector Commander, who certified safety manager and drivers of Gbemtan Investment Limited called on persons, organisations, companies, academic institutions, government departments and agencies engaging in transport service or other with at least five vehicles in the fleet to register with the corps.

“You are hereby encouraged to register free under RTSSS in order to entrench a culture of safety consciousness and check the exercise often lead to loss of lives and property,” he said.





The Managing Director of Gbemtan Investment Limited, Mr Muftau Abolarinwa, said the collaboration with the FRSC became necessary to know better on how to use the road very well and also to avoid unnecessary accidents on the road.

Abolarinwa, who was represented by the company’s Internal Control Manager, Mr Olayemi Olajebo said that the sensitization would go a long way to add value to the drivers, staff and the company as a whole.

According to Abolarinwa, “when we know road signs and the laws that govern road, you will realise that a lot of accidents happening will be reduced to the minimum.

“As a company that is into cocoa export, we have a lot of drivers that travel around to bring products to us and they encounter a lot of things on the road sometimes lead to calling the company that they have been arrested by FRSC or other agents.

“But at the end of the day, we realised that all these drivers are not well informed about road signs and laws that guide it. That is why we organised this training for us to know better.

“So, it will add value to everybody both the staff and drivers even it will reduce the money we spend on our trucks because if you know how to use your vehicle very well it will reduce all unnecessary expenses on our trucks.

“We will continue to collaborate with Road Safety to ensure that the awareness and information are out there to our drivers and populace at large on the need to take life easy at this time,” he said.

The Company’s Senior driver, Mr Ibrahim Saliu, commended the FRSC for the gesture saying the drivers would adhere to all the knowledge passed to them by the operatives of FRSC.

Saliu, who said that the lecture would be an added advantage to a member of the company especially drivers said many drivers were driving without knowing where to overtake or not and when they were on strange roads.

“I am appealing to my other colleagues to memorise all the lectures very well because there was a problem sometimes due to lack of knowledge then that makes it happened,” he said.

