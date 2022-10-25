FRSC official, motorcyclist injured in Ibadan road accident

An official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and a motorcyclist were injured in a road accident that occurred at Omi Adio in Ido local government area on Tuesday.

A motorcyclist otherwise known as okada rider reportedly ran into FRSC official while trying to cross to the other side of Ibadan-Abeokuta Expressway.

When contacted the state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Adekanye Joshua Oluwafemi, blamed the incident on recklessness on the part of the motorcyclist

He described the road accident as quite unfortunate, and avoidable.





He said the incident occurred around 9am on Tuesday, involving one unregistered commercial motorcycle and one FRSC officer on the road.

The FRSC boss who called for caution on the part of commercial motorcycle operators on expressway said there was no loss of lives.

He, however, stated that the FRSC officer suffered a fracture on the leg while the commercial motorcycle operator had a head injury and suffered a coma.

”The commercial motorcycle operator is now receiving treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH), while the FRSC officer is taken to Ibadan Central Hospital , where he is also receiving treatment. Both victims were now stable.”

The FRSC state Sector Commander however advised all to shun overspeeding while plying the road, and urged all commercial motorcycle operators to ensure that they register their motorcycles before use.