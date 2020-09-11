FRSC mobile court convicts 42 traffic offenders in Anambra

A mobile court established by the Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), to try road traffic offenders in the State has convicted 42 persons.

The Sector’s Public Education Officer, Kamal Musa, in a statement said, a total of 45 traffic offenders were arrested and 42 convicted.

There were a total of 98 offences committed under which the offenders were tried.

The Mobile Court sat at Nteje, along Awka-Nteje-Onitsha expressway in Oyi local council area.

Musa said that the commission noticed that the most prevalent offences were non-possession of Drivers License under Drivers Licenses Violation (DLV) which accounted for 25 cases and Speed Limit Device (SLD), which accounted for 20 of the cases.

Hd said the mobile court exercise is part of the enforcement strategies put in place by the Corps to check the excesses of motorists plying the major highways.

In his reaction to the success of the Mobil court sitting, the sector commander in Anambra State, Mr Andrew A. Kumapayi said the essence is not to victimize but to check the excesses of erring drivers.

He admonished motorists to always adhere strictly to road traffic regulations “Drive Save and Stay Safe in this Ember Months,” he cautioned.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…FRSC mobile court convicts FRSC mobile court convicts

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…FRSC mobile court convicts FRSC mobile court convicts

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…FRSC mobile court convicts FRSC mobile court convicts