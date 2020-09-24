FRSC, LGAs to collaborate to curb road accidents in Adamawa

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adamawa command says it will collaborate with Chairmen of the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state in order to curb road accidents.

Mr Ocheja Ameh, the state sector Commander disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Yola.

He said that the collaboration was aimed at curbing road traffic accidents during the ’ember months’ and beyond.

The sector commander stressed that the corp is currently present in only six LGAs in the state.

“The command wants the expansion of FRSC presence with the deployment of personnel known as station officers in all the local government headquarters in Adamawa.

“The officers are expected to carry out robust public enlightenment and advocacy, intelligence gathering, collate data on road traffic accidents among others”, he said.

He, however, commended the ALGON Chairman, Mr Jingi Rufa’i for the association’s approval and commitment to collaborate with the corps in providing necessary assistance for a successful operation.

Ameh said this was achieved following a meeting with the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Umar and the Forum of council chairmen.

(NAN)

