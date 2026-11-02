FRSC launches Operation Guduma to tackle misuse of vehicle number plates

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has launched “Operation Guduma”, a special enforcement operation aimed at tackling the misuse of vehicle registration number plates and curbing road-related crimes across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the operation in Bauchi State, the representative of the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, from the FRSC National Headquarters, CC Chorrie Isah Muta’a, said the exercise was prompted by growing concerns over motorists who drive without registration plates, use fake diplomatic number plates, cover their plates or interchange them between vehicles.

He further explained that vehicle registration plates serve as unique identifiers for vehicles and play a crucial role in supporting security agencies in the prevention and investigation of crimes.

According to him, “Criminal activities are often facilitated by mobility, making the proper identification of vehicles essential to national security.”

He noted that the Office of the National Security Adviser in the Office of the President had expressed concern over the increasing misuse of registration plates by some motorists, warning that such practices could undermine efforts to track vehicles involved in criminal activities.

The FRSC representative compared driving without a registration plate to having a child without giving the child a name, stressing that every vehicle on Nigerian roads must have a valid means of identification.

He said motorists who deliberately cover their number plates under the pretext of security concerns could evade identification after road crashes or other incidents, thereby making it difficult for authorities to hold them accountable.

Chorrie Isah Muta’a also raised concerns about the fraudulent use of diplomatic number plates by individuals seeking to exploit the privileges and immunities associated with accredited diplomats.

He explained that genuine diplomats who violate traffic regulations are generally handled through appropriate official channels, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, rather than through the ordinary enforcement procedures applicable to other motorists.

According to him, this situation has encouraged some individuals to forge diplomatic number plates and use them for criminal purposes.

He further disclosed that some people with access to government offices allegedly remove official registration plates and use them on their private vehicles in the belief that security agencies would be less likely to stop them.

The FRSC representative said the practice of driving without number plates had also become a serious concern, as the absence of proper identification makes it difficult to distinguish one vehicle from another, particularly where several vehicles share similar models and colours.

He, however, highlighted the importance of the FRSC’s national vehicle registration database in supporting security operations, noting that the database provides information that can help identify vehicle owners and facilitate the recovery of stolen vehicles.

He said collaboration between the FRSC, the police and other security agencies had resulted in the recovery of stolen vehicles through the effective use of vehicle registration records.

The representative explained that Operation Guduma was designed to ensure strict compliance with vehicle registration requirements and address deliberate violations.

He disclosed that the operation would commence on the day of the launch and run until Friday, with senior officers deployed across the country to enforce the regulations.

Explaining the name of the operation, he said “Guduma” means “hammer” in Hausa, symbolising the Corps’ determination to take firm action against motorists who deliberately violate vehicle registration rules.

He expressed appreciation to the FRSC Sector Command in Bauchi State, members of the press and other stakeholders for their support and participation in the exercise.

The FRSC representative called on Nigerians to demonstrate patriotism by obeying traffic regulations, noting that compliance with established rules was essential to building a safer and more orderly society.

He urged the media and the public to support the operation, stressing that collective efforts were necessary to combat road-related crimes and prevent the misuse of vehicle registration plates by criminal elements.

He reaffirmed the FRSC’s commitment to working with relevant security agencies to strengthen road safety, improve vehicle identification and contribute to national security.

He concluded by thanking participants for their cooperation and calling for sustained public support for the successful implementation of Operation Guduma.

Earlier in his remarks, the Bauchi State FRSC Sector Commander, CC Caleb Luka, expressed the readiness of the sector’s officers and men to participate effectively and diligently in the enforcement exercise.

He said the enforcement would take place across all unit commands in Bauchi State’s 20 local government areas, warning vehicle owners whose particulars were not up to date to visit the licensing office immediately to update them.

According to him, “Though Bauchi State is relatively peaceful, we will not take that for granted. We will enforce the directives and ensure that people comply. We want to reduce traffic-related crimes in Bauchi State.”