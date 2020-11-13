FRSC holds prayer service for victims of road crashes in Taraba

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Taraba, Corps Commander Selina Williams on Friday said the command has scheduled a Friday Jumat and a Sunday Christian prayer service for victims of road crashes in the state.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Assistant Route Commander Okwodowa Paul, the Command’s Public Education Officer in Jalingo in commemoration of the year 2020 African Road Safety Day and World Day of Remembrance.

The command, according to the statement, recorded in the third quarter of 2020, 121 Road traffic crashes with 195 vehicles involved, 23 people killed, while 338 injured, bringing the total to 361.

Williams who revealed that the command’s decision is to seek for God’s mercies upon the souls of those that lost their lives and those that sustained injuries as a result of road traffic crashes in the state.

She explained that speed violation, wrongful overtaking and tyre burst were major causes of road crashes during the period.

She appealed to motorists to desist from buying used tyres, that more lives could be saved if they use brand new tyres.

She noted that most crashes were avoidable if only motorists obey traffic rules and regulations, and prayed to God to console the families of those who lost their loved ones as a result of road traffic crashes.

