FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for Edo election

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,500 of its personnel to cover the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo State which is slated to hold on Saturday, September 19 2020.

Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, in a statement, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the deployment was part of concerted measures aimed at assisting in ensuring a hitch-free electoral process in the state.

He said the FRSC team would be led by the Zonal Commanding Officer RS5, Benin to be assisted by Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Federal Operations at the Federal Road Safety Headquarters, and Sector Commander RS5.1 Benin, a Corps Commander.

Kazeem noted that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi equally approved that a total of 35 vehicles, including tow trucks, ambulances and other Operational Vehicles be deployed to aid the electoral processes in the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

He quoted Oyeyemi as saying that the deployed Personnel would be engaged carrying out enforcement of no movement order, certification of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) vehicles to be used to convey electoral materials, removal of obstructions and rescue operations as well as joining other sister agencies to maintain orderliness at assigned polling booths.

While expecting the elections to be conducted in an orderly manner, Kazeem Stated that the Corps Marshal advised the FRSC personnel to conduct themselves in a professional manner, carry out their duties diligently and ensure compliance with the Presidential Task Force Directives on COVID-19.

He stated that the FRSC 122 Emergency toll-free line remains open to the general public to reach out in case of any unforeseen circumstances that may arise.

