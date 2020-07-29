FRSC deploys 1,230 personnel, 20 patrol vehicles in Edo

The Edo Sector Command of the Federal Road Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed no fewer than 1,230 personnel for the 2020 Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

The Sector Commander in the state, Mr Henry Benemaisia, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Wednesday.

Benemaisia said that the figure includes 530 regular marshals and 700 special marshals.

He also disclosed that 20 patrol vehicle would be out for operational activities, while two tow trucks, one tow van and two ambulances would be out for rescue operation.

He explained that the essence of the deployment and measures were aimed at achieving a hitch-free celebration devoid of Road Traffic Crashes.

He said that in view of this Muslim faithful as well as other Nigerians would take advantage of the period to travel to celebrate with family members, friends and loves ones.

“With the gradual easing of lockdown and lifting of restriction on interstate movement, traffic volume is expected to rise during the festive period with attendance traffic congestion, gridlocks, road obstructions as well as Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) which may result in injury and or fatality (death).

“The Edo Sector Command of FRSC wishes the Muslim Faithful, Edo citizens and residence “Barka da Sallah’’ and to reiterate the Command mandate and objectives during this period.

ALSO READ: FG repatriates 289 Nigerians in 4th evacuation flight

The mandate and objective, he said to include high visibility of the corps on the highways, hitch-free traffic flow, and prompt rescue of road traffic crash victims.

Others he said were enforcement of compliance with COVID-19 protocol, clearing of obstructions, robust public enlightenment and education as well as intensified enforcement against overloading.

Similarly, the Police Command in the state has given assurance that the command has put in place adequate security measures to ensure the security of lives and property of residents.

In a statement, the command said that there would be a massive deployment of officers and men to Mosques and other worship centres across the State before, during and after the holidays.

It also said that the commissioner of Police in the state, CP Johnson Kokumo, wishes all Muslim faithful a happy Eid-El-Kabir celebration and encouraged them to be COVID-19 protocols compliant.

It further said that Kokumo advised that the Command Control Room should be contacted in time of distress through the following Telephone numbers, 08037646272, 08123827225, 08056776365 and 08077773721.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE