FRSC confirms 1 dead, 2 injured in Kogi auto crash 

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
One person has been confirmed dead and two others injured when an articulated vehicle crashed and went into flame in Felele community along Lokoja- Abuja highway in Lokoja, Kogi State.

This was confirmed to newsmen by an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Stephen Dawulung, the Kogi FRSC Sector Commander described the incident, which involved nine persons, as “very unfortunate.”

Dawulung said that the two jured persons were evacuated by FRSC personnel to Honey Cold Hospital for medical attention, while the corpse of a motorcycle operator crushed by the truck was handed over to his family.

“The incident, which occured at exactly 12.40 p.m of Thursday left the truck, a car and three motorcycles burnt.

“The high speed with which the truck driver came with was the main cause of the multiple incidents, which first started with the crushing of one okada rider carrying a passenger.

“As he couldn’t control the truck, he went ahead and crushed two other okada men before crossing to the opposite direction, where he crashed into a car, which bursted into flame immediately.

“Unfortunately the truck that was fully loaded with Fertilizer caught fire also, burning the goods and the motorcycles involved in the crashes, ” the sector commander said.

He appealed to motorists to avoid speeding and carelessness while on the highway.

Dawulung said the truck driver should have known that he was already in Lokoja and ought to have slowed down to avoid accident.

“This is the reason why as a corps, we penalize traffic offenders to serve as deterrent to other motorists,” he said.

