FRSC begins clampdown on rickety vehicles nationwide

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed commanding officers across all formations of the Corps to commence immediate clampdown on rickety vehicles plying Nigerian roads.

Oyeyemi said clampdown was an integral part of rejigged efforts of the Corps in 2021 to further reduce road traffic crashes across the country by 15 per cent and fatalities by 20 per cent.

The Corps Marshal’s order was contained in a statement issued by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, on Tuesday, at the National Headquarters, Abuja.

According to Kazeem, the riot act to the operators of rickety vehicles plying the nation’s highways, indicates that the zonal commanding officers and sector commanders have been given an express directive to commence a nationwide arrest, impoundment and prosecution of owners or operators of such vehicles.

The Corps Marshal stated that the operation which would be conducted nationwide, forms part of the Corps’ commitment towards enhancing the tempo of its operational activities and create a safer motoring environment in the country, premised on the realisation of its “2021 strategic goals of reducing road traffic crashes by 15 per cent and fatalities by 20 per cent”.

While recalling the common sight of poorly maintained vehicles on the nation’s highways which often break down and result in obstructions of traffic flow, the Corps Marshal enjoined motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles in view of inherent traffic hazards associated with abandoned broken down vehicles, especially at night.

He listed the health, safety and economic benefits of regular vehicle maintenance, noting that if drivers and vehicle owners would adhere to constant maintenance of their vehicles, safety of lives and properties would be enhanced and the statutory role of the Corps summarised in making the over 204,000 kilometer road network in Nigeria safe for all users.

Explaining the seriousness of the riot act, Kazeem said severe punishment awaits anyone apprehended in the act, including impoundment of the vehicle, payment of fines and compulsory road safety education.

“The public is, therefore, called to assist the Corps by reporting any rickety vehicle sighted on the road to the spokesperson through the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 or tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report same or any other contravention seen on the road,” he said.

