FRSC arrested 5,511 offenders, impounded 3,051 vehicles during Sallah patrol

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that a total of 5,511 road traffic offenders were arrested while 3,051 vehicles were impounded during the just concluded 2021 Eid-El-Fitri special patrol.

Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, who made this, on Wednesday, in a statement in Abuja, stated that a total of 92 road traffic crashes (RTC) were recorded as against a total of 117 in the same period in 2019 representing 27 per cent decrease.

According to him, a total of 5,511 offenders were arrested for committing 6858 offences between 11 to 17 May 2021 that the operation lasted.

He noted that a total of 92 road traffic crashes were recorded as against a total of 117 in the same period in 2019 representing a 27 per cent decrease.

He said the Corps covered 1,575 routes, impounded 3,051 vehicles representing an 8.9 per cent decrease in the impoundment, and apprehended 5,511 offenders as against 5,713 offenders in 2019 representing a 3.5 per cent decrease; for committing 6858 offences as against 6,481 offences in the same period in 2019 representing 5.8 per cent decrease.

According to him, the decrease recorded in RTC is largely attributed to several coordinated factors, among which were the establishment of Station Offices in almost all the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria; intensified public enlightenment and sensitisation campaigns held nationwide in collaboration with key stakeholders in the transportation sector and beyond; and effective patrol operations.

Kazeem while given the breakdown of the operation, said that in the same period in 2019, out of the 117 RTCs that involved a total of 856 people in 2019, 54 people were killed in fatal crashes as against 43 in 2021, representing 26 per centà decrease in a fatality.

He added that a record of 260 people were rescued with injuries in 2021 against 343 in 2019 representing a 32 per cent decrease while on the other hand, 469 people were rescued without injuries in 2019, as against 266 in 2021 representing a decrease of 76 per cent.

Quoting the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, Kazeem stated that the Corps now has a wider coverage as a result of the establishment of more FRSC Commands, Outposts, roadside clinics and Zebra points who now feed in reports from different routes that were hitherto not thoroughly covered.

Oyeyemi also revealed that the comparison made with the year 2019 period is due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 which halted conventional operations.

He further stated that the reduction both in crashes and the number of offenders apprehended is an indication that the public enlightenment efforts of the Corps is yielding results and road users are complying accordingly.

He stressed that the tempo in the operational and advocacy front will be sustained to ensure a continuous decrease in the number of road crashes, the number of persons involved, as well a decrease in the number of persons killed by crashes on our roads.

According to him, “the Corps is advancing steadily towards the actualisation of its corporate mandate of creating a safer motoring environment and eradicating RTC on our roads. This tempo will surely be sustained as all efforts have been adequately put in place to make the roads safer for all.”

