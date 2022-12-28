FRSC arrest 4,005 motorists, impound 630 vehicles in Oyo

By Soji Ajibola
The Federal Road Safety Commission have disclosed the arrest of 4,005 motorists while 630 vehicles were impounded for various traffic offence in Oyo state between January and November 2022.

The Sector Commander, Mr.Joshua Adekanye made the disclosure during an interactive session with newsmen in Ibadan.

He said the affected motorists found culpable of alleged violation of traffic law as enshrine in the law.

The traffic offenders were arrested at different locations in the 33 local government areas of the state

Their offences, according to him, include driving without valid driver”s licence, complete vehicle licence and other papers as approved by the law.

The Sector Commander stated that affected drivers and vehicle owners were made to pay stipulated fines corresponding to the offence committed.

He added that Command has deployed more personnel on the road in order to ensure free flow of traffic during this period.

Frontpage Today

