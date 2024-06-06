Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale is the best graduating student at Lagos State University (LASU), Accounting Education, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.98 for the 2022/2023 academic session.
From wood seller’s son to LASU’s best student, Here are the 10 facts about Mubaraq Olawale:
From Humble Beginnings:
Despite being the son of a wood seller and losing his mother while growing up, Mubaraq Olawale Olaniyi did not let these challenges deter him from pursuing excellence.
Defying Stereotypes:
Olaniyi chose to study Accounting Education, defying stereotypes and misconceptions about certain courses being inferior.
Acknowledging Support:
Olaniyi is grateful for the support of his family, especially his late mother, Mrs. Ganiyat Olaniyi, his father, Mr. Semiu Olaniyi, who took on both parental roles, his supportive siblings: Qudus, Ganiu, Quadri, Sauban, and Widaad Olaniyi, and his stepmother, Mrs. Kafayat Olaniyi.
Academic Excellence:
Named the Best Graduating Student in the 27th convocation ceremony of the Lagos State University, Olaniyi’s achievements speak volumes about his dedication and hard work.
Inspiration to Others:
Olaniyi’s story serves as an inspiration to many, proving that with determination and perseverance, one can overcome any obstacle to achieve success.
Overcoming Adversity:
Despite facing hardships, including the loss of his mother and financial difficulties, Olaniyi remained focused on his education and goals.
Family Support:
The support of Olaniyi’s family, including his siblings and father, played a crucial role in his success, showing the importance of a strong support system.
Role of Education:
Olaniyi’s choice of studying Accounting Education highlights the value he places on education and its role in shaping his future.
Gratitude and Remembrance:
Olaniyi pays tribute to his late mother, expressing gratitude for her influence and impact on his life.
A Bright Future Ahead:
With his determination and academic achievements, Olaniyi’s future looks promising, setting an example for others to follow.
Recall Tribune Online reported that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu awarded N10 million to Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale, the best-graduating student at Lagos State University (LASU), during the university’s 27th Convocation and 41st Anniversary celebration on Thursday.
