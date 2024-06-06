Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale is the best graduating student at Lagos State University (LASU), Accounting Education, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.98 for the 2022/2023 academic session.

From wood seller’s son to LASU’s best student, Here are the 10 facts about Mubaraq Olawale:

From Humble Beginnings :

Despite being the son of a wood seller and losing his mother while growing up, Mubaraq Olawale Olaniyi did not let these challenges deter him from pursuing excellence.

Defying Stereotypes :

Olaniyi chose to study Accounting Education, defying stereotypes and misconceptions about certain courses being inferior.

Acknowledging Support :

Olaniyi is grateful for the support of his family, especially his late mother, Mrs. Ganiyat Olaniyi, his father, Mr. Semiu Olaniyi, who took on both parental roles, his supportive siblings: Qudus, Ganiu, Quadri, Sauban, and Widaad Olaniyi, and his stepmother, Mrs. Kafayat Olaniyi.

Academic Excellence :

Named the Best Graduating Student in the 27th convocation ceremony of the Lagos State University, Olaniyi’s achievements speak volumes about his dedication and hard work.

Inspiration to Others :

Olaniyi’s story serves as an inspiration to many, proving that with determination and perseverance, one can overcome any obstacle to achieve success.

Overcoming Adversity :

Despite facing hardships, including the loss of his mother and financial difficulties, Olaniyi remained focused on his education and goals.

ALSO READ: LASU: Sanwo-Olu rewards best graduating student with N10m (VIDEO)

Family Support :

The support of Olaniyi’s family, including his siblings and father, played a crucial role in his success, showing the importance of a strong support system.

Role of Education :

Olaniyi’s choice of studying Accounting Education highlights the value he places on education and its role in shaping his future.

Gratitude and Remembrance :

Olaniyi pays tribute to his late mother, expressing gratitude for her influence and impact on his life.

A Bright Future Ahead :

With his determination and academic achievements, Olaniyi’s future looks promising, setting an example for others to follow.

Recall Tribune Online reported that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu awarded N10 million to Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale, the best-graduating student at Lagos State University (LASU), during the university’s 27th Convocation and 41st Anniversary celebration on Thursday.