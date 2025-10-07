From village farm to int’l market: How Nigerian cowpea farmer is redefining hope, harvest

It used to be sad tales of farmers losing every pod from their cowpea to the devastating maruca vitrata, also known as pod borer insect which has the capacity to destroy over 70 percent of cowpea pods while on the field. The story always ends in misery as rural farmers lose their money and investment.

But for Ogenomor Emmanuel, each leaf, each pod, is a testimony against pests, doubt, and fear that innovation can change the story of beans in Nigeria. For him, what was once a modest yield has become exportable quality, and with it, the promise of better nutrition, income, and a country less dependent on imports.

Cowpea is more than staples in Nigerian homes, they are among the cheapest sources of protein, rich in essential nutrients which include protein, fibre, iron, folate, and other minerals. For many households, cowpeas cushion against hunger, especially this period when meat prices have skyrocketed.

Yet Nigeria’s cowpea story remains regrettable. According to data from FAO and other studies, cowpea/dried cowpea production was around 4.3 million metric tons in 2023 yet demand and consumption deficits is still prevalent.

Nigeria is experiencing a deficit not just domestic. Poor quality, contamination (by pesticide residues, insects, pathogens), storage losses, and insufficient yields have meant that Nigeria often fails to capitalize on export markets or fully meet its own needs.

As Dr. Rose Gidado, Director of Agriculture biotechnology at National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) argues, Nigeria imports hundreds of millions of naira’s worth of beans annually to fill its own shortfall.

Estimates place Nigeria’s cowpea import bill at about N10 billion annually. Furthermore, export revenue is lost when standards are not met. The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) reports that failure to meet phytosanitary and pesticide-residue requirements costs the country some US$362.5 million annually in potential export revenue.

On nutrition, UNICEF data show that 32 percent of children under five in Nigeria are stunted, over 2 million children suffer from severe acute malnutrition, and more than 11 million children face food poverty.

This scary data means that improving access to affordable, nutritious legumes like cowpea (with high protein, minerals, and relatively inexpensive cultivation) could have major public health impacts.

At the Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR), Zaria, a team of Scientists, led by Professor Mohammed Ishiyaku developed Bt Cowpea, a variety genetically engineered to resist the Maruca pod borer, a major insect pest that can ravage cowpea yields.

This move is in response to the need to address the ravaging effect of pod borer, increase yield, improve rural farmers’ livelihoods and drive economic prosperity for the nation at large.

With fewer pesticide sprays required and better resistance to insect damage, Cowpea can help raise yields, improve quality, lower costs, reduce environmental, health and residue risks, and support export compliance.

In 2023 Emmanuel began farming with 5 hectares of Cowpea; by 2025 he is also cultivating 7.7 hectares. He recounts how with local varieties he got 3–4 bags per hectare, often losing 60–70 percent of pods to insects despite spraying 7 or 8 times. With Cowpea, he sprays once every 15 days, and the plant endures.

”This is my farm. It is about 7.7 hectare of land. I Started the farming business in 2023, I started with five hectares, and from five hectares is where we are today. As you can see, the crop is exceptionally doing well”, Emmanuel said as he wears a smile.

Today, he gets 19 to 22 bags per hectare from the Bt cowpea variety, roughly 5-7 times what local varieties would yield under similar circumstances.

Beyond yield, Emmanuel emphasises quality: “There’s one thing about this particular Cowpea, maybe because of the gene it contains, when it is being cooked, it takes less time to get done, unlike the normal cowpea variety that will take up to three hours, before it gets ready, but this new variety takes about 35 to 40 minutes before it gets ready”, he said.

Emmanuel, who is also an out-grower for seed companies, has been exporting Cowpea since October 2024, to buyers in the United Kingdom and the United States, fetching double what he would make in local markets because of purity. The export opportunity has been catalytic, not just for Emmanuel’s income, but he says it offers a model that can scale.

“I have people who I export to in the United Kingdom and the United States, I sold it at double of what I usually sell in the local market. I started exporting beans in October 2024, the people that buy it from me talk about the purity of the particular Cowpea that was what made them actually key into doing business with me.

“And it’s a kind of variety. The gene is so pure, the one I planted for the rainy season got me 19 bags and half bags per hectare”, he explained.

For the UK market, standards are strict, the regulatory agency there looks out for pesticide residues, traces of insect damage, moisture content, and overall purity are monitored.

Many Nigerian beans fail these tests, or are rejected, costing farmers and exporters. The NAQS figure of US$362.5 million in lost revenue annually reflects how big a prize is being missed.

But because of its pest resistance, reduction on the risk of insect damage and the need for lesser pesticide application, the Bt Cowpea can meet export criteria more reliably.

Also, the UK is a stable market, often willing to pay premiums for quality, clean, certified produce. For Emmanuel, the double value he gets for export versus local market underscores how much extra income is possible.

When Emmanuel visits his farm and sees the flourishing pods and leaves, his strides animate something larger than farming, his life has shifted. Where local cowpea variety gave him just enough, Cowpea has given surplus, export markets, dignity.

He recalled the pains of waiting, spraying eight times, losing half of the pods, then barely making enough to feed family and pay local bills. But now he sprays once every two weeks, the plants stand strong, the pods fill, the beans are clean.

He sells some locally, but more are packed for export. Buyers in the UK notice purity, no damage, minimal waste, grains that pass residue tests.

For Emmanuel, that means not just business, but also hope. Hope that other farmers in Nasarawa and beyond will follow. Hope that Nigeria can reduce imports and lose revenue. His farm is not just a plot of land, it’s a pilot, a beacon.

Cowpea may not solve Nigeria’s malnutrition overnight. But it is a powerful tool that bridges technology, markets, nutrition, and lives. For Emmanuel, for his neighbors, for thousands beyond the borders of Nasarawa, this seed is more than cowpea. It is a seed of change.

As the export boxes move toward the UK, they carry not just beans, but hope that innovation, when paired with support, can feed a nation, elevate its farmers, and heal its children.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIA TRIBUNE