From tears to triumph: Afro RnB, Star Jainy, signs new deal

Rising Afro R&B sensation Jainy Amarachi Offei, known on stage as ‘Jainy’, is ready to claim her spotlight.

At just 20 years old, the Ghana-based singer of Nigerian-Ghanaian heritage is making headlines for all the right reasons.

After facing broken promises and industry letdowns following her breakout on a popular reality show, Jainy is now signed to a new management team committed to launching her into the music stratosphere—this time, on her own terms.

A student of Methodist University Ghana, Jainy first turned heads during a freestyle on the show, where her soulful voice and undeniable presence sparked viral buzz.

Viewers and fellow contestants were stunned by her raw talent, with comparisons to stars like Ayra Starr echoing across social media.

But behind the scenes, Jainy faced a harsh reality. During a live taping, a male industry figure who claimed ties to a popular Nigerian artiste told her bluntly that to “blow” in the industry, she might have to “play her way to the top”, referencing Nicki Minaj and Tiwa Savage as examples. He went on to promise Jainy a record deal, an apartment, a passport, a UK tour, and a debut performance in Abuja. None of these promises materialised.

“Everyone wants to take advantage of me wherever I find myself,” Jainy said during the show—a quote that resonated with many young women in the industry.

Now, Jainy is rewriting her story. With a new management behind her, Tripoint Talent Management, she is stepping into her power and preparing to make a bold debut in Nigeria’s competitive music landscape.

“This is not just about music—it’s about taking back control of my voice, my story, and my future,” Jainy said. “I’m grateful to be working with a team that sees me not as a pawn, but as an artist with a vision.”

With her sound rooted in Afro R&B and her lyrics drawing from personal truth, resilience, and feminine strength, Jainy is poised to be a voice for her generation. Her upcoming debut single is slated for release on 25 May, with a rollout that includes appearances in Lagos and Accra.

Born the first daughter in a family of four girls, Jainy’s story is one of courage, talent, and tenacity. The music industry may have tried to sideline her, but Jainy is proving that real talent doesn’t wait for permission.

Half Nigerian, half Ghanaian—Jainy is 100 per cent destined for greatness!