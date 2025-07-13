From spotlight to skylines: Jaiye Kuti marks birthday with real estate debut

AFTER months of dropping hints on her social media platforms about a significant announcement, actress and producer Jaiye Kuti has officially launched her new venture, a real estate company named Terrahives Properties Limited, in commemoration of her birthday.

She marked her birthday on Thursday, July 10, with the unveiling of the property business which tagline is ‘own your space, tell your story.’

Located in Mowe, Ogun State, the real estate project, which spans hundreds of acres of land, and has property management and document verification components, underscores the multifaceted nature of the actress and her business acumen.

Elaborating on her fascination with real estate, the actress from Yewa North, Egbado, Ogun State, shared that she has always been drawn to land, design, and the art of creating spaces that people can truly call home.

“Real estate allows me to combine that passion with a solid investment, allowing me to shape communities and build a legacy beyond entertainment.”

The beautiful actress further explained that her choice of real estate aligned with her acting experience, noting that “Acting has taught me the importance of storytelling, which is essential in real estate. Understanding people’s dreams and desires will help me propose properties that fit their narratives, and my ability to connect with different customer categories will be invaluable in marketing and negotiations. Essentially, we want to help our customers live to the company’s tagline, ‘own your space, tell your story’”

On her specific interest, the actress, said she is drawn to landed and residential properties that can be transformed into beautiful, welcoming homes, adding “Luxury properties also intrigue me as they offer unique challenges and opportunities for creativity.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Jaylex Aesthetic Production assured fans who might be alarmed that her focus will shift from acting to her real estate business that she will maintain a balance.

She described it as a thrilling challenge, but that “passion fuels me in both fields. So, structuring my time wisely and having a supportive team will allow me to excel in both.”

Dr. Kuti emphasized that her new business venture will not overshadow her philanthropic efforts. She is committed to making philanthropy an integral part of her real estate business, offering affordable land and housing options while also supporting local initiatives.

The producer of ‘Blacksmith: Alagbede’ revealed that her celebrity status will be helpful in the real estate business, noting that it will provide “a platform to reach more people and create awareness. It opens doors, builds trust, and helps in marketing, but it’s essential to use it responsibly to serve my clients’ best interests.”

On branching out into new ventures and what it means for fellow creatives, Dr. Kuti offered this advice: “It’s never too late to pursue a new passion. Reinventing yourself later in life can be incredibly fulfilling. Stay curious, embrace learning, and don’t be afraid to take risks. Your experience is your greatest asset.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: VP Shettima warns ‘detractors’: Stop fabricating conflict between me and Tinubu

Dr Kuti disclosed that adaptability is a lesson she is transferring from acting to the real estate business and that the professionalism of her business will impress investors.

She said, “adaptability is the most crucial lesson I’ve learned. In acting, you constantly adjust to new roles, scripts, and directors. In real estate, being open to change and seeing challenges as opportunities will be key to my success.”