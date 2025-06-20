From overburdened specialist hospital to avant-garde tertiary medical centre

By Adewale Ajibuwa

A few years ago, the National Universities Commission (NUC) granted formal approval to the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), for the commencement of the Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session. The approval, according to the NUC, followed the recommendation of the panel of experts from the commission, which carried out a resource verification visit to the institution. After what the NUC described as a painstaking assessment, the leader of the team, Saliu Yakasai, Provost, College of Medicine, Bayero University, Kano, reported that he was encouraged by FUTA’s determination towards the take-off of the school in record time. He noted that FUTA was leading the pace among other universities of technology in Nigeria and that there was no doubt that the establishment of the medical programme and medical school would further place the institution among the foremost in the country. Yakasai urged the university management not to relent in putting up the necessary logistics for the efficient take-off of the school and was optimistic that FUTA will use the medical school to further advance research and learning in Nigeria. Since then, both the management of FUTA and the benefiting communities started working so hard to ensure the establishment of teaching hospital, since teaching hospitals are almost always affiliated with one or more universities and are often co-located with medical schools which provide medical education and training to future and current health professionals.

The dreams later became a reality when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed that necessary modalities be put in place for the establishment of a teaching hospital in Akure, Ondo State, to aid the training of medical students at FUTA. In activating the president’s directive, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammad Pate, dispatched a team to the state to assess the location of the teaching hospital to include the proposed medical facility in the 2025 budget. The team, led by Director of Hospital Services at the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Jimoh Olawale Salaudeen, inspected the permanent site of FUTA teaching hospital and also inspected the Annex of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), which would serve as a temporary site for the teaching hospital. It is a statement of fact that healthcare provision in any community must grow with its people. For decades, the Ondo Specialist Hospital which later transformed to the Annex of UNIMEDTH, has served as a critical point of access to medical care for residents of Akure and its environs. However, healthcare provision in any community must grow with its people. For decades, the state Specialist Hospital has served as a critical point of access to medical care for residents of Akure and its environs. However, with a rapidly growing population, especially since it became the capital of the newly created Ondo State in 1976, and an increasing life expectancy among Nigerians and increasingly complex healthcare needs, the Hospital has become increasingly overburdened.

With the coming of his administration in the past couple of years and his vision of national universal health coverage, the Federal Government of His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has found it necessary to establish the Futa Teaching Hospital, Akure, and, with the forward-looking cooperation of the Executive Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to release the Akure State Specialist Hospital to serve as the incubating facility, as part of his government’s on-going efforts at expanding and raising tertiary healthcare standards nationwide. Stemming from this, the state Specialist Hospital, which is serving as a take-off site for the teaching hospital, is set to undergo a historic transformation into a tertiary hospital and be promoted into the ilk federal teaching hospitals like the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Surulere and such hospitals around the country. This upgrade would not just be a change; it is a total overhaul of purpose, structure and standards of service delivery. It is a development that will redefine healthcare not just for Ondo State, but for the entire Southwest region and beyond.

This article outlines what this means for the general public, medical and healthcare professionals, students, policymakers, and other healthcare stakeholders. It is an invitation to all to be part of a journey that would transform our healthcare provision and impact the living standards of our compatriots for generations to come. We are obviously at the cusp of a new dawn for healthcare in the state and beyond. First, the overweening purpose of the hospital would be to provide advanced medical care locally. For years, many residents of Akure, and much of Ondo State have had to travel to Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, or even overseas to access specialized medical services. This includes treatments like emergency and life-saving intensive care, cardiology interventions, cancer treatments, neurosurgery, dialysis kidney replacement and kidney augmentation care. With the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo and Federal Teaching Hospital, Iddo Ekiti, there was some sating of these needs. However, there remained a dearth of specialised medical care in Akure, the seat of the Ondo State Government! With the transformation of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Akure into a federal tertiary institution, these services will become available right here in Akure, the most population-dense area of Ondo State.

The new Futa Teaching Hospital will focus on advanced diagnostics and sub-specialist care and this will reduce the burden of travel and related expenses on patients and their families.

It will also reduce morbidity and mortality associated with delayed access to specialist healthcare that medical tourism entails.

Our Country has suffered an exodus of medical and healthcare professionals in recent times. The state Specialist Hospital, situated in Akure has suffered a particularly severe blow on this score. Thus, the most important focus and purpose of the Futa Teaching Hospital would be to train the next generation of healthcare professionals. One of the most transformative aspects of this upgrade is our new mandate to serve as a training ground for healthcare professionals. Futa Teaching Hospital would collaborate with Nigerian Universities, Colleges of Medicine, and international institutions to provide rigorous academic and clinical training for Undergraduate and Postgraduate (Residents) Medical and Dental Students, Nurses and midwives, Pharmacists, Medical Laboratory Scientists, Radiographers, Physiotherapists, Nutritionists and Dietitians and Health Information Managers. By becoming a training hub, we would ensure that the future of healthcare in Ondo State and Nigeria is built on a strong foundation of high quality, ethics, innovation, and compassion.

A major fallout of the establishment of the Futa Teaching Hospital would be the generation of employment and economic growth. Thus, the economic implications of Futa Teaching Hospital would be far-reaching. Healthcare is one of the largest employers of labour globally, and teaching hospitals are even more dynamic. As we expand departments and services, thousands of new jobs will be created:

The shades and types of jobs and engagements that our Teaching Hospital would be providing ample opportunities for would include Clinical jobs such as doctors, nurses, Medical Laboratory Scientists, specialised therapists, counsellors and rehabilitation experts. We would also cause to blossom such Health Administration expertise as in Human Health Resources, ICT and Health Informatics as well as in Health-related procurement processes. Technical experts would also have ample opportunities to deploy their expertise to assist in the healing of the sick and in the maintenance of health in our facilities and affiliates. Such experts as Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Biomedical Engineers. Technicians who have skill in assisting sustaining experts within laboratories, with medical equipment will be given every assistance and encouragement to ply their trade.

We would treasure the support of non-clinical staff members such as cleaners, drivers, and security personnel who would be proud of the respect and reward they would derive from their selfless service towards our integral output and service to our patients and customers.

Without a doubt, the upgrade in capacity and a huge improvement in patient benefits which would come with the takeoff of the Futa Teaching Hospital would expectedly stimulate local businesses in housing, transportation, hospitality and food services, stationery supplies, and much more. Because of this, our Hospital will become a pillar of loco-regional economic development.

The Implications of the Change

It is to be expected that, to be fit for its purpose, fundamental structural and organizational change would underpin the transition and transformation of the Hospital into a Federal-type Teaching Hospital. These changes are fundamental because they would allow the new hospital to foster an attitudinal re-orientation and work ethic change that would allow for the upcoming investments to position the hospital in a manner that would allow the hospital to meet its new mandate to the people.

Obviously, the hospital will transition from a general-service hospital to a Structured Tertiary Academic Medical Center. The purpose of the change is to ensure efficient and reliable service delivery, staff welfare, academic excellence, transparency and accountability to patients and customers.

Facility Upgrades: We would be undertaking the largest infrastructure revamp in the hospital’s history. This would include such undertakings as Construction Projects, including new outpatient clinics, new inpatient wards, and a modern emergency department, pathology laboratories complex, Modular Operating Theatres, Radiological diagnostic imaging center that would house CT scans, MRI, digital X-ray machines, Adult Intensive and Neonatal care unit. Also, we would be seeking to upgrade the equipment armamentarium of the hospital to include echocardiography and endoscopy units digital patient monitoring systems as well as high-speed internet and telemedicine capabilities

These improvements would ensure that we meet national and international standards.

Staff Reorganization and Retraining: Importantly, we would focus on developing our people. Every staff member will be supported to specialise and grow their skill in their specialty as the practice is in this modern era. Staff development programs would include: orientation and refresher courses. Certificate courses in hospital administration, safety, and specialty nursing patient care. Local and international fellowships as well as sponsorship for conferences and continuous professional development

Leadership development tracks for future leaders in health

We would be partnering with professional bodies and institutions such as the West African and Nigerian Postgraduate Medical Colleges, Nigerian Medical Association, Nursing and Midwifery Council, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria and others to produce healthcare service leaders who would ensure the sustenance of high quality and consistency.

Introduction of Residency and Fellowship Programs: In tandem with other Teaching hospitals nationwide, the Futa Teaching Hospital will be a center for postgraduate medical education through the development of standard Residency Training Programmes.

These programs will expectedly produce top specialists who will serve across Nigeria and Africa.

Research and Innovation: We aim to become a leader in research on tropical diseases, maternal and child health, non-communicable diseases (diabetes, cancer, hypertension), mental health and emerging and neglected tropical diseases. To achieve these, we shall engage in the creation of research centres, establish Ethics Committees for clinical trials, support Staff in making international publications and deliver papers at conferences; We would also develop partnerships with universities and foreign hospitals. We will encourage innovation in treatment, diagnostics, and public health policy development.

Community Engagement and Public Services

We would engage in an active Health Education and Outreach programme. We plan to reach underserved communities through Mobile clinics, Health fairs, School health programs, public health jingles and radio shows as our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Our Motto is “Excellence with Compassionate Care”. This puts patients right at the center of our mission. Thus, we would always engage in patient advocacy and rights. We will establish a “Patients’ Rights Charter” and run a customer care unit known as SERVICOM UNIT under the Federal Health system.

The Servicom Unit will use anonymous feedback platforms and will carry out quarterly patient satisfaction surveys. This is because our goal would be to ensure that everyone feels respected, heard, and safe.

What Remains Constant?

It is often said that change is the only constant thing in human affairs. We obviously face a period of rapid change, transformation and evolution in health care provision in Akure and Ondo State, our commitment to serving you in matters of your health and wellbeing will be constant.

Although our patients would still be seeing the faces of many of the committed doctors, nurses, and other professionals, whom they have come to trust over the years, but now with better motivation, support, better tools, and improved skills.

How Can the Public Support This Transformation?

1. Patience: Transformation comes with temporary challenges. Road diversions, construction noise, or appointment rescheduling may occur.

2. Give Constructive Feedback: Your input will help us adjust our systems. Use the feedback channels for positive engagement. This is your hospital, too.

3. Utilize the Hospital Services: Support local development by using the facilities, recommending them to others, and trusting in our professionals.

4. Volunteer or Partner: Community leaders, youth corps members, NGOs, and businesses can volunteer services, donate supplies, or fund a ward upgrade.

5. Advocate for Health Policy: Support government policies that strengthen healthcare financing, staff welfare, and research funding.

Conclusion: Together Toward Excellence and Compassionate Care

This transformation belongs to all of us. The Futa Teaching Hospital will not just serve Akure, Ondo State, or the Southwest—it will stand as a beacon of healthcare excellence for Nigeria and even West Africa.

We are not merely building a hospital. We are shaping a legacy. This is a movement toward health equity, opportunity, education, innovation, and sustainable development.

We invite every citizen, health worker, student, policymaker, and partner to join hands with us. Let this hospital become a symbol of what we can achieve when we unite with purpose and passion.

Together, we will redefine healthcare delivery in Ondo State.

•Ajibuwa is Personal Assistant to the Chief Medical Director of the Futa Teaching Hospital, Akure

