From Newly-wed to Deceased: 10 facts about Liverpool star, Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota, a Portuguese and Liverpool Star, was reported dead in a car crash near Zamora, northwestern Spain, on 3 July 2025. Jota signed for Liverpool in September 2020 for a fee of more than 40 million pounds after playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The late Liverpool forward was said to be travelling with his younger brother, André Silva, when their car was involved in a fatal accident on the A-52 motorway, at kilometre 65, near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria in the province of Zamora, Spain.

Here are facts about Diogo Jota:

1. Diogo Jota was born on 4 December 1996 in Porto, Portugal. His career began with Pacos de Ferreira, then Atletico Madrid in 2016. Between 2016 and 2017, he was loaned to FC Porto and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

2. As a Portugal Youth International player, he represented his country from the under-19 to the under-23 levels. He was chosen for two European Championships (2020 and 2024) and the 2022 World Cup. He won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

3. Diogo Jota signed for Wolverhampton Wanderers (season-long loan) on 25 July 2017. His first goal was in a 3-2 win over Hull City. He scored 17 goals in his first year, ranking him fifth in the league’s top scorer charts.

4. Jota’s first debut in the Premier League was on 11 August 2018. He played for a full 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw against Everton. He joined Liverpool on 19 September 2020 and made his debut in the EFL Cup five days later. Diogo came in as a substitute against Lincoln City in a 7-3 win.

5. The deceased Portugal International scored Liverpool’s 10,000th goal when they played against FC Midtjylland in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

6. Diogo Jota was known as a versatile forward football player. He could play in several attacking positions. He was right-footed but still strong on both feet. Jota’s movement, control, and counter-attack on the field were exceptional.

7. His true name is “Silva,” but he changed it to “Jota” in order to distinguish himself from other players named “Diogo” and “Silva” in the Youth Academy.

8. He was ranked No.1 in FIFA 21’s Champions Leaderboards in February 2021. Diogo had his own eSports team known as “Luna Galaxy,” which was regularly streamed on Twitch.

9. According to reports, Jota ended his celibacy last month and On June 22, the 28-year-old married his partner, Rute Cardoso, and made two posts about it. However, the marriage lasted for just 11 days.

10. The Liverpool forward, who married his long-time partner just 11 days ago, was survived by his wife and three children: two sons, Denis and Duarte, and his unnamed daughter, born less than a year ago, specifically October 2024.