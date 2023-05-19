ESOMOJUMI AYOWALE AKA WALETHEWAVE, a highly skilled and accomplished content creator and PR consultant, has achieved remarkable success in the industry with his brand, “The Wave Digital Media,” a marketing, media, and promotion company now worth $1,000,000.

A graduate of Ajayi Crowther University with a BSc in Communication and Media Studies, Walethewave began his journey at CMS Grammar School Bariga, Lagos, where he not only excelled academically but also showcased his musical talent as a saxophonist in the school band.

In 2019, he made a name for himself as an online sensation through his tweets and memes, which have been featured on TVC Nigeria. He was also interviewed on CloudsTV in Tanzania, which was aired on television. This recognition led to him being nominated for Pulse Social Media Influencer of the Year in November 2021, alongside celebrities such as DonJazzy, Iyabo Ojo, Kie Kie, and others.

In 2022, Walethewave established his company, The Wave Digital Media, with the goal of boosting the digital presence of creators through the use of creative content and strategies. The company offers a wide range of services, including promotion, advertising, PR, and branding. He is also the co-founder of Xtra Africa, a creative session where celebrities are interviewed, and artist performances are featured.

Walethewave has collaborated with several brands, companies, and artists, including X3M Ideas, Seyi Vibez, Jamophyper, FilmOne, Empire, Chocolate City, Joeboy, Sheyebanks, Kizz Daniel, Ice Prince, LAX, Skales, Dai Verse, Gerian, Blaqbonez, Tiwa Savage, Asake, Falz, Timaya, Olamide, MI, Krizbeatz Beat, King Perry, Fave, Victor AD, Tripcy, Jaywon, Barry Jhay, AV, Ajebo Hustlers, and many others.

But he is not stopping there. Walethewave is set to launch his event ticketing, flight, hotel booking and reservation company later this year, which promises to be a game-changer in the industry. With his exceptional skills, knowledge, and commitment to delivering exceptional results, he is always on the lookout for new and exciting opportunities to showcase his skills.