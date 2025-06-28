From George Imadiyi to EdoMan: A name that feels like home

By: Sola Adetoun

There comes a time when you outgrow the name the world knows you by, not because it wasn’t real, but because something deeper is calling you back. That’s exactly what happened to George Imadiyi, the artist many came to know as Gmoney Imadiyi. But today, he walks with a new name: EdoMan.

For years, George’s music has carried the voice of his ancestors. You can hear it in his percussion, in the cadence of his lyrics, in the stories he chooses to tell. But while his sound evolved and became more grounded in heritage, his stage name hadn’t caught up until now.

Becoming EdoMan isn’t about reinvention. It’s about alignment. George isn’t trying to impress anyone. He’s simply honoring where he comes from, the Edo culture that raised him, shaped him, and still inspires his work every day.

A name like EdoMan doesn’t need explanation. It speaks for itself. It says, I am of this land. I carry this legacy. I am not lost in the noise.

George isn’t switching lanes. He’s deepening the road he’s already on. And with a name like EdoMan, that road is finally marked with truth.