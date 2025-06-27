From community pillars to royal prestige: Obalowo Biodun applauds Oba Samuel Adegbola’s rise

It was early evening when the call connected. The voice on the other end firm, reflective, and unmistakably noble was that of Obalowo Biodun, one of the illustrious sons of Eruwa, capital of Ibarapa land. The air was thick with both history and hope as he spoke about the reinstatement of the monarch whose throne had once been left in limbo.

Oba Obalowo sir, thank you for taking our call. Eruwa is in the national spotlight once again. How do you describe this moment in the town’s history?

It’s more than a moment. It’s a resurrection. For more than 20 years, our town was caught in a cycle of division, questions, and silence where unity should have reigned. Today, with His Royal Majesty’s Coronation, we are not just turning a page we are beginning a new book entirely.

You refer to His Majesty as “resurrected.” Some would say that’s poetic. Others might call it controversial. How would you respond to those still holding onto the tension of the past?

I say to them, as a son of the soil: a controversial era is behind us. The throne has spoken. The community has moved. We must not carry the ashes of old fires into a new season. His Royal Majesty has returned not just to the palace, but to the spirit of our people. This is not the time for grudges. It’s the time for grace.

What’s your message, then, to the people of Eruwa?

I call on every citizen young and old, near and far to stand behind the Oba. Let us rebuild our town not just with hands, but with hearts. We have one king. Let us have one vision. Let us foster development in agriculture, education, culture, and technology. Let us turn Eruwa into the pride of Oyo State. But it begins with love. Love for our heritage. Love for one another. Love for the crown.

What role do you see for the youth in this new chapter?

The youth are not the leaders of tomorrow we are the architects of today. I urge them to channel their energy into innovation, service, and cultural pride. Let us see this new reign as a platform, not a relic. The king is ready to listen. But more importantly, he is ready to lead. With their support, the future of Ibarapa will be written in gold.

Finally, what do you say to the King himself?

I say, Kabiyesi, your people are with you. The past may have tested you, but destiny never forgot you. Rule with wisdom. Guide with justice. And may your second reign be greater than the first for Eruwa, for Ibarapa, and for all Yoruba sons and daughters watching this rebirth from across the world.

As the line went silent, one could sense that something had truly shifted. The sound of resurrection is not always a trumpet it is sometimes the quiet resolve in a leader’s voice, calling his people home.