From Bayelsa to London: A Nigerian woman’s mission to globalise African creativity

In the bustling heart of London, where fashion trends are born and commercial empires thrive, Tare Isaac is on a mission. Far from the city’s glittering runways, her vision is rooted in the rich soil of Bayelsa, Nigeria, where she spent her formative years.

Tare is not just another designer; she’s a cultural architect, building bridges between Africa’s vibrant heritage and the global stage. Her journey is one of passion, resilience, and a deep commitment to celebrating the creativity of Black and minority designers.

The seed of this grand vision was planted long ago, amidst the colourful fabrics and bustling markets of Bayelsa. Growing up, Tare was immersed in a world where fashion was more than just clothing—it was a story, a tradition, a way of life. She recalls watching her grandmother, a skilled seamstress, transform simple cloths into exquisite garments, each stitch infused with history and meaning.

This early exposure ignited a spark within her, a desire to preserve and promote the unique artistry of her people. Years later, after moving to the UK and navigating the often exclusive world of international fashion, Tare noticed a glaring gap: the underrepresentation of Black and minority designers. Determined to change this narrative, she conceived the Unity in Design Global Network (UDGN), a digital platform designed to nurture and showcase talent from across the globe.

UDGN is more than just a website; it’s a vibrant ecosystem where designers can connect, collaborate, and gain access to resources that might otherwise be out of reach.

Tare envisions a space where cultural heritage is not a barrier but a source of strength, where designers are empowered to tell their stories on their own terms. Through UDGN, she hopes to foster a global community that celebrates diversity and promotes ethical, sustainable practices within the fashion industry. In a world often driven by profit, Tare Isaac is a beacon of hope, proving that fashion can be a powerful force for cultural preservation and social change.

